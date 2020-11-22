Suhana Khan Flaunts Her Toned Physique And Flashes Her Million Dollar Smile In This Latest Selfie!

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is active on social media and often treats fans with some lovely pictures. She gives a glimpse of her fun-filled life with brother Aryan Khan, cousin Alia Chhiba and girl gang. One can also not miss the pictures that she shares with her lovely parents and younger brother AbRam. The picture that is currently going viral is her latest selfie that she has posted on Instagram. Suhana Khan Strikes a Cute Pose with Cousin Alia Chhiba and Brother Aryan Khan! (View Pic).

Suhana Khan has shared a stunning selfie on Instagram in which she is seen dressed up in smart casuals, flaunting her well-toned physique and flashing her million dollar smile. She has posted this pic on her Insta story and it has taken the internet by storm. Her look is simple yet stylish – black and white casuals, left her silky smooth hair open, winged eyeliner, minimal makeup, simple neckpiece and a perfect pose. Suhana is indeed the epitome of glam and classiness. Suhana Khan’s Caption On Her Latest Instagram Post Is What Every Millennial Would Relate To!

Suhana Khan’s Mirror Selfie

Suhana Khan was trolled by a few section of netizens for her skin colour. She shared a lengthy post in which she cited how she was labelled as ‘ugly’ by ‘by full grown men and women’ from the age of 12. However, that has not stopped this beauty from flaunting her stunning looks. Suhana Khan is bold, beautiful and an inspiration to many girls!