Sugar-Free Gummies Market Valuation to Reach 6.85 billion by 2030 at 6.90% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Sugar-Free Gummies Market Research Report Trends and Insights Information by Type (Gummy Bears, Gummy Worms, Gummy Cherries, Gummy Rings and others), End-User (Children and Adults), Distribution Channel (Store-Based [Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and others] and Non-Store-Based) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, US, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugar-Free Gummies Market overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Sugar-Free Gummies Market Research Report: Information by Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030, The global market for sugar-free gummies is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.90%, reaching USD 6.85 billion by the year 2030.

Market Scope:

Gummies that don't have any added sugar are sweetened with Stevia, aspartame, neotame, etc. As a natural consequence of using low-calorie sweeteners, sugar-free gummies will likewise have fewer calories. The decreased calorie count is a major factor in the food's rising popularity around the world. Sugar-free gummy bears may have positive physiological and psychological effects. Gaining command of your snacking habits and providing your body with a plentiful supply of nutrients throughout the day is possible with careful planning and preparation.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 6.85 billion CAGR 6.90% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for confectionery products Product availability in online and offline retail stores

Competitive Dynamics:

Ferrero S.p.A.-Trolli Brach's (Italy)

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.-Vitafusion (US)

Mondelēz International Inc.-Sour Patch (US)

Jelly Belly Candy Company-Jelly Belly (US)

Specialty Food Association Inc.-Candypeople (US)

August Storck KG-nimm2 (Germany)

Diamond CBD-Relax (US)

MBTKSA-Tropicana Slim (Saudi Arabia)

Mederer GmbH (Germany)

Albanese Confectionery Group Inc. (US)

Haribo of America Inc. (US)

Just Brands-JustCBD (US)

Katjes Fassin GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)

The Gummies Co (US)

Strictly CBD (US)

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Health and wellness are becoming important to people everywhere. Keeping one's weight in check has become a global trend. Calorie counting is a part of this. Therefore, sugar-free gummies are becoming increasingly popular as individuals seek out foods that will not lead them to gain weight. For this reason, the worldwide market for sugar-free gummies is expected to expand at a healthy rate over the next several years.

More and more consumers are seeking out sugar-free gummies, which has been noticed by a number of brands in the industry. Because of this, they are spending significantly more on R&D. As a result, manufacturers have created sugar-free gummy candies in every imaginable flavor, shape, and color, as well as organic sugar-free gummy candy.

Market Restraints



Compared to their sweet competitors, the price of these candies is significantly higher. Many equally gratifying and cheaper alternatives are also readily available.

There is a chance that COVID-19 will become the Black Death of the modern era. COVID-19 has killed a few people and created havoc on the world's political and economic systems, but it has not been nearly as disastrous as Yesenia Persetis was in the 14th century.

Early on, governments everywhere were aware of the threats posed by COVID-19. This is why, at the beginning of last year, they tried to curb its spread by making quarantines and lockdowns lawful anywhere it had already been. Despite their transient character, the damage they did to businesses everywhere was substantial. As a result of the drop in sales, many companies were compelled to drastically reduce output or even cease operations temporarily.

The companies who produce sugar-free gummies on a global scale, however, were able to "buck the trend." There were no shortages of either sugar or artificial sweeteners among manufacturers, thus production of these gummies went well. Therefore, when individuals looked for ways to make the most of their time spent indoors, demand for these sugar-free gummies actually increased.

Market Segmentation:

By type

Sugar-free gummies, specifically gummy bears, make up the largest subsegment. Furthermore, it is anticipated to have the greatest CAGR during the forecasted period. Sugar-free gummy bears are very popular among children. They also appreciate that these companies supply gummy bears of this variety.

By end-user

Sugar-free gummies have a huge market among children. For the period covered by this study, they are projected to have the greatest CAGR in this market. Manufacturers are well aware of this, which is why they use bright colors and interesting designs on the packaging of their sweets. Moreover, these gummies can be purchased in a wide range of tastes.

Sugar-free gummies are a rapidly expanding market since they are popular with both kids and adults. Most adults who enjoy sugar-free candy have diabetes. To their relief, individuals discover that they may satisfy their sweet tooth without triggering potentially life-threatening elevations in blood sugar.

By distribution channel

The in-store niche accounts for the lion's share of the industry. Sugar-free gummies can be found at many grocery stores, drug stores, and convenience stores. Sugar-free gummies are a popular candy choice, and most consumers buy them from retailers.

Regional Analysis:

Most of the world's consumers are located in North America. Many people in North America are looking for sugar-free options as a response to the obesity crisis. These foods have gained popularity because of their supposed ability to aid in weight loss. North America's retail industry is booming, and with it comes a rise in demand for sugar-free sweets.

Healthy eating is a priority for EU citizens. They believe that sugar-free gummies are better for them, so they buy them in large quantities. Many businesses in Europe are offering sugar-free candy as a result.

Based on the data collection procedures used and the analysis performed, it can be concluded that the sugar-free gummies market is expanding fastest in Asia-Pacific. The middle class is developing at an unprecedented rate in the Asia-Pacific area as a whole. Online shopping is booming in Asia, and several countries in the region have a strong penchant for sweets.

The growing prevalence of diabetes in the Asia-Pacific area is also fueling interest in sugar-free candy. The international expansion of electronic commerce is well under way. People also want to eat candies that they believe to be healthier, and distribution networks are become more complex to accommodate this demand. This is leading to a rise in demand for sugar-free gummies in countries all over the world.

