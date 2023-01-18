Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market Size & Share Value Predicted to Reach USD 26.67 Billion By 2032, at 6.9% CAGR: Analysis Report by Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP

[115+ Pages Research Study] According to Polaris Market Research report, the global Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market size & share expected to generate revenue of USD 26.67 Billion By 2032 and estimated to be valued at USD 13.76 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032. The top market company profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are The PUR Company, Mars Incorporated, Health Made Easy, Ferndale Confectionery, Ferrero, Verve, Kraft Foods, Haribo GmbH, Wrigley and Others.

New York, NY, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Flavor Type (Spearmint, Peppermint, Fruit flavor, Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 26.67 Billion by 2032 and are estimated to be valued at USD 13.76 Billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032”

What is Sugar-Free Chewing Gum? How Big is Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

Sugar-free gum is better for your teeth than regular gum when it comes to your dental health. Sugar-free gum would help protect your teeth from cavities. This is because sugar promotes bad bacteria in your mouth and can lead to plaque on teeth. Thus, several brands of sugar-free gum are approved by the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance. Just like ordinary gum, sugar-free gum releases its flavors after a duration of time. In fact, chewing sugar-free gum after a meal can enhance the flow of saliva, a liquid that keeps the mouth healthy.

Many benefits are claimed to be for dental health. Some of them include preventing tooth decay and cavities, reducing plaque, and reducing sensitivity in teeth. The market for sugar-free chewing gum is rapidly gaining expansion the recent years. The growing consumption of sugar, which has led to increasing in the cases of dental decay, is one of the significant factors driving the sugar-free chewing gum market demand growth. The rising health-conscious population also fuels market growth.

Story continues

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/sugar-free-chewing-gum-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

The updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Key Highlights of the Report

Sugar-free chewing gum market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and applications, history data, and forecast

The value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions

Data on significant drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Market segment analysis by types, applications, and regions

Value chain analysis with price analysis and forecast

Current market trends, application solutions, and market landscapes may be useful to organizations in the industry.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

The PUR Company

Mars Incorporated

Health Made Easy

Ferndale Confectionery

Ferrero

Verve

Kraft Foods

Haribo GmbH

Wrigley

Topps Company

Simply Gum

The Hershey Company

Perfetti Van Melle

Mondel?z International

Lotte Corporation

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/sugar-free-chewing-gum-market/request-for-sample

Market Dynamics:

Key Growth Driving Factors

Increasing product advancements to flourish the market growth

Continuous product developments, such as the introduction of new flavors in sugar-free chewing gum, is a major factor propelling the sugar-free chewing gum market sales. Companies operating in this market are employing innovative marketing strategies, which are fueling the industry's growth. The growing organized retail sector is expected to enhance the market growth. A rising number of new players in this industry, such as Mondelez and Mars, is anticipated to foster sugar-free chewing gum industry growth. This product is highly popular among young consumers, which has generated growth for this market in some regions.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Growing demand from the food and beverage industry is majorly pushing the market growth

The increased preference for sugar-free food and drinks, which has given rise to the production of producing anti-sugar products, is another factor due to which the sugar-free chewing gum market is experiencing high growth.

Due to the increased prevalence of sugar disorders and diabetes, the demand for sugar-free food and beverages is rising. However, the sugar intake can be reduced with sugar-free chewing gum as it prevents diabetes.

Due to various advertisement activities, expanded utilization of social media, and increasing consumer preference, marker sale is accelerating. Thus, various companies in the market are adopting primary tactics to introduce fresh product innovation with appealing packaging.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/19591

Segmental Analysis

Peppermint flavor is the most in-demand in sugar-free chewing gums

Menthol is a chemical naturally found in peppermint. The menthol in peppermint provides a cooling effect on sore, painful muscles, and therefore, it is a popular ingredient in various products, including chewing gum and crushed pills. Companies in this market produce menthol powder recipes that enable food makers to develop novel items while making use of the special features of menthol.

Convenience stores witnessed the highest revenue share in 2022

The convenience stores category accounted for the major sugar-free chewing gum market share in 2022. Chewing gums are the pocket-friendly and optimal option for supermarket checkout because most of them are priced between USD 18 and 20. The research found a higher acquisition of chewing gums by a huge number of purchasers on a daily basis from pharmacies. Chewing gums are a small and low-priced product that consumers buy while they wait in queue for a supermarket checkout.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/sugar-free-chewing-gum-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 26.67 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 14.67 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.9% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd (Australia), Ferrero SpA (Italy), Verve Inc. (US), Kraft Foods Inc (US), Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company (US), Topps Company Inc. (US) Segments Covered By Flavor Type, Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Recent Developments

In 2021, Stride, a Cadbury gum brand, announced the release of 4 new flavors in Australia. Mango Peach, Lim Passion fruit, Peppermint, & Lemonade are among the flavors available.

Geographic Overview

The demand in North America is predicted to dominate the market

In terms of geography, North America is likely to witness the major revenue share in the sugar-free chewing gum market owing to the growing demand for the diabetic population & rising consumer awareness. The presence of key companies coupled with the entry of new businesses into the confectionery business in the United States is boosting the regional market growth.

Browse the Detail Report “Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Flavor Type (Spearmint, Peppermint, Fruit flavor, Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/sugar-free-chewing-gum-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

The Report Responds to The Following Key Questions

What will be the market size and growth rate by the conclusion of the forecast period?

What are the major sugar-free chewing gum market trends that are influencing its growth?

Who are the key players in this market?

Which are the key areas of applications and product types that may expect a huge demand during the forecast period?

What are the main findings of Porter’s five forces analysis and the SWOT analysis of the major companies in the sugar-free chewing gum market?

What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

The market is primarily segmented based on flavor type, application, and region.

By Flavour Type Outlook

Spearmint

Peppermint

Fruit Flavour

Original Bubble Gum

By Application Outlook

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialist Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

Chocolate Syrup Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/chocolate-syrup-market

Low Alcohol Beverage Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/low-alcohol-beverages-market

Bakery Contract Manufacturing Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/bakery-contract-manufacturing-market

Packaged Foods Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/packaged-food-market

Coffee Subscription Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/coffee-subscription-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | twitter



