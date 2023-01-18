Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market Size & Share Value Predicted to Reach USD 26.67 Billion By 2032, at 6.9% CAGR: Analysis Report by Polaris Market Research
According to Polaris Market Research report, the global Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market size & share expected to generate revenue of USD 26.67 Billion By 2032 and estimated to be valued at USD 13.76 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032. The top market company profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are The PUR Company, Mars Incorporated, Health Made Easy, Ferndale Confectionery, Ferrero, Verve, Kraft Foods, Haribo GmbH, Wrigley and Others.
Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled "Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Flavor Type (Spearmint, Peppermint, Fruit flavor, Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032"
“According to the latest research study, the global Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 26.67 Billion by 2032 and are estimated to be valued at USD 13.76 Billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032”
What is Sugar-Free Chewing Gum? How Big is Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market Size & Share?
Report Overview
Sugar-free gum is better for your teeth than regular gum when it comes to your dental health. Sugar-free gum would help protect your teeth from cavities. This is because sugar promotes bad bacteria in your mouth and can lead to plaque on teeth. Thus, several brands of sugar-free gum are approved by the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance. Just like ordinary gum, sugar-free gum releases its flavors after a duration of time. In fact, chewing sugar-free gum after a meal can enhance the flow of saliva, a liquid that keeps the mouth healthy.
Many benefits are claimed to be for dental health. Some of them include preventing tooth decay and cavities, reducing plaque, and reducing sensitivity in teeth. The market for sugar-free chewing gum is rapidly gaining expansion the recent years. The growing consumption of sugar, which has led to increasing in the cases of dental decay, is one of the significant factors driving the sugar-free chewing gum market demand growth. The rising health-conscious population also fuels market growth.
Key Highlights of the Report
Sugar-free chewing gum market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and applications, history data, and forecast
The value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions
Data on significant drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Market segment analysis by types, applications, and regions
Value chain analysis with price analysis and forecast
Current market trends, application solutions, and market landscapes may be useful to organizations in the industry.
Some of the Top Market Players Are:
The PUR Company
Mars Incorporated
Health Made Easy
Ferndale Confectionery
Ferrero
Verve
Kraft Foods
Haribo GmbH
Wrigley
Topps Company
Simply Gum
The Hershey Company
Perfetti Van Melle
Mondel?z International
Lotte Corporation
Market Dynamics:
Key Growth Driving Factors
Increasing product advancements to flourish the market growth
Continuous product developments, such as the introduction of new flavors in sugar-free chewing gum, is a major factor propelling the sugar-free chewing gum market sales. Companies operating in this market are employing innovative marketing strategies, which are fueling the industry's growth. The growing organized retail sector is expected to enhance the market growth. A rising number of new players in this industry, such as Mondelez and Mars, is anticipated to foster sugar-free chewing gum industry growth. This product is highly popular among young consumers, which has generated growth for this market in some regions.
Recent Trends Influencing the Market
Growing demand from the food and beverage industry is majorly pushing the market growth
The increased preference for sugar-free food and drinks, which has given rise to the production of producing anti-sugar products, is another factor due to which the sugar-free chewing gum market is experiencing high growth.
Due to the increased prevalence of sugar disorders and diabetes, the demand for sugar-free food and beverages is rising. However, the sugar intake can be reduced with sugar-free chewing gum as it prevents diabetes.
Due to various advertisement activities, expanded utilization of social media, and increasing consumer preference, marker sale is accelerating. Thus, various companies in the market are adopting primary tactics to introduce fresh product innovation with appealing packaging.
Segmental Analysis
Peppermint flavor is the most in-demand in sugar-free chewing gums
Menthol is a chemical naturally found in peppermint. The menthol in peppermint provides a cooling effect on sore, painful muscles, and therefore, it is a popular ingredient in various products, including chewing gum and crushed pills. Companies in this market produce menthol powder recipes that enable food makers to develop novel items while making use of the special features of menthol.
Convenience stores witnessed the highest revenue share in 2022
The convenience stores category accounted for the major sugar-free chewing gum market share in 2022. Chewing gums are the pocket-friendly and optimal option for supermarket checkout because most of them are priced between USD 18 and 20. The research found a higher acquisition of chewing gums by a huge number of purchasers on a daily basis from pharmacies. Chewing gums are a small and low-priced product that consumers buy while they wait in queue for a supermarket checkout.
Sugar-Free Chewing Gum Market: Report Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Revenue forecast in 2032
USD 26.67 Billion
Market size value in 2023
USD 14.67 Billion
Expected CAGR Growth
6.9% from 2023 - 2032
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023 - 2032
Top Market Players
Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd (Australia), Ferrero SpA (Italy), Verve Inc. (US), Kraft Foods Inc (US), Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company (US), Topps Company Inc. (US)
Segments Covered
By Flavor Type, Application, By Region
Customization Options
Recent Developments
In 2021, Stride, a Cadbury gum brand, announced the release of 4 new flavors in Australia. Mango Peach, Lim Passion fruit, Peppermint, & Lemonade are among the flavors available.
Geographic Overview
The demand in North America is predicted to dominate the market
In terms of geography, North America is likely to witness the major revenue share in the sugar-free chewing gum market owing to the growing demand for the diabetic population & rising consumer awareness. The presence of key companies coupled with the entry of new businesses into the confectionery business in the United States is boosting the regional market growth.
North America is likely to witness the major revenue share in the sugar-free chewing gum market owing to the growing demand for the diabetic population & rising consumer awareness. The presence of key companies coupled with the entry of new businesses into the confectionery business in the United States is boosting the regional market growth.
For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com
The Report Responds to The Following Key Questions
What will be the market size and growth rate by the conclusion of the forecast period?
What are the major sugar-free chewing gum market trends that are influencing its growth?
Who are the key players in this market?
Which are the key areas of applications and product types that may expect a huge demand during the forecast period?
What are the main findings of Porter’s five forces analysis and the SWOT analysis of the major companies in the sugar-free chewing gum market?
What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?
The market is primarily segmented based on flavor type, application, and region.
By Flavour Type Outlook
Spearmint
Peppermint
Fruit Flavour
Original Bubble Gum
By Application Outlook
Hypermarket/Supermarket
Convenience Stores
Specialist Stores
Online Retail
Others
By Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)
Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)
