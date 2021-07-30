What Are Sugar Daddy Apps? Why is Google Banning Them?

Google Play Store on Thursday, 29 June, announced that it has decided to put a blanket ban on sugar dating and sugar daddy apps, as part of its new restrictions on sexual content.

The Play Store in a statement said that it forbids apps offering services that may "be interpreted as providing sexual acts in exchange for compensation."

What are Sugar Daddy Apps?

Sugar daddy apps typically involves older, well-off men dating younger people while spending money in exchange for sexual favours or company.

Are sugar dating apps popular in India?

Sugar dating is an emerging phenomenon, especially in India. India has the highest number of sugar daddies amongst all the Asian countries, according to a leading sugar dating website and app, reported The Print.

India has 3,38,000 sugar daddies followed by Indonesia at 60,250, the report further revealed.

Why is Google removing such apps?

In a move to institute new restrictions on sexual content, specifically prohibiting compensated sexual relationships, Google has put a blanket ban on sugar daddy apps.

According to Google, the company will prohibit “apps that promote sex-related entertainment, escort services or other services that may be interpreted as providing sexual acts in exchange for compensation, including, but not limited to compensated dating or sexual arrangements where one participant is expected or implied to provide money, gifts or financial support to another participant (‘sugar dating’).”

Which apps will be banned?

Popular apps such as SDM, Spoil, Sugar Daddy, and Suger Daddy that are still available on the Google Play Store, will be banned.

When will this policy come into effect?

Google Play Store has decided to ban all sugar dating apps from the platform starting 1 September.

Google Play Store is also previewing app set IDs, adding a new family policy, and improving on the enforcement policy that it currently has in place.

Will other dating applications like Tinder, Bumble be banned?

The new policy does not affect other dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble.

Apps that promote 'sugar' relationships where there is money or gifts exchanged for companionship are banned.

Will sugar dating apps be available on other app stores?

Yes, sugar dating apps will be available on other unauthorised app stores. However, downloading apps from unofficial sources can be fraught with risk.

