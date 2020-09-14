Sugar Cookie Hershey’s Kisses Are Finally Out For The Holidays And They Look So Festive

From Delish

Update: September 14, 2020

Back in August some attentive internet sleuths found a listing for sugar cookie-flavored Hershey Kisses online. They weren't available for purchase nor were they confirmed, so we're excited to say that Hershey's has officially announced their lineup of holiday sweets and yup, the sugar cookie Kisses are real.

The kisses are made with white chocolate and feature little red and green bits of sugar cookie in each bite. They taste just like sugar cookies and the bag even features a recipe for Sugar Cookie Hershey's Kisses Sugar Cookies (say that ten times fast) on the back.

Looks like you'll have to pick up a bag of these for all of your snacking and baking needs this holiday, and there's no need to wait for December because they'll be out in stores this month. Consider this an early Christmas gift from Hershey's to you.

Original Post: August 3, 2020

I know it's only August (is time just a hoax?!) but that officially means summer is ending soon and the holidays are on the horizon. Pumpkin spice season and Halloween are right around the corner, and then Thanksgiving and the holidays will be here in no time. New foods and treats are already dropping ahead of the autumnal equinox (like Hershey's entire Halloween line), and now it appears that sugar cookie Hershey's Kisses will be on shelves soon enough.

@Candyhunting on Instagram spotted the product on the Meijer grocery store website. A quick Google search confirms that the sugar cookie Kisses are listed, although they don't seem to be available to order at all stores just yet, which makes sense because the packaging makes it look like a seasonal holiday product.

From the bag, it looks like these Kisses will be similar to the cookies 'n' creme Kisses that are already super popular, but the description says that these are made with sugar cookie-flavored white creme and cookie pieces. The cookie pieces are red and green, and the foil is metallic with Christmas trees, stars, and bells on it. I'd assume these will be hitting shelves right as the Halloween candies go on sale after October 31.

Like any Hershey's Kiss, these can be enjoyed alone, used as a sweet stocking stuffer, or baked into some of your holiday cookies. You've definitely got time before you have to finalize your baking list this year, but may I suggest our peanut butter blossoms or chocolate kisses snowball cookies?

