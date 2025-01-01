Sugar Bowl postponed after New Orleans attack

The Allstate Sugar Bowl will serve as the College Football Playoff quarter-finals [Getty Images]

The Sugar Bowl between the US college football teams of Notre Dame and the University of Georgia has been postponed until Thursday following the New Orleans attack that killed 15 people.

At least 35 others are injured after a man drove into a large crowd in New Orleans in the early hours of New Year's Day, authorities have said.

Sugar Bowl chief executive Jeff Hundley said the committee was "devastated by the terrible events".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," he added.

"We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available."

The FBI confirmed the incident was being investigated as an "act of terrorism".

The game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is set to be the last of four College Football Playoff quarter-finals.

It has not yet been confirmed what time the rearranged game will kick off on Thursday.