Sugar beet farmers cry foul after French U-turn on bee-killing pesticide

Sugar beet growers in France say a surprise decision to conclusively ban the use of neonicotinoids – insecticides that are harmful to pollinators and to overall biodiversity – amounts to a breach of trust by the government that will completely derail one of the country’s biggest industries.

Farmers were weeks away from sowing beet seeds treated with neonicotinoids when Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau on Monday announced that France would no longer circumvent EU laws that have forbidden their use since 2018.

The decision – which takes immediate effect – came four days after the European Court of Justice ruled that emergency exemptions by EU countries allowing the insecticides' ongoing use were in fact illegal.

Industry leader

France is the world’s second-largest producer of sugar beets – an important export that, along with sugar cane, is used to make refined white and brown sugar.

For two years the government gave sugar beet growers special permission to use neonicotinoids after crops across the country were decimated by jaundice disease spread by aphids in 2020.

A draft decree authorising neonicotinoids for a third consecutive year was submitted by the Agriculture Ministry earlier this month, with Fesneau telling producers he expected the exemption to be renewed until 2024.

“It’s a great victory for the environment in France.”

Race for an alternative



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

French MPs vote to reintroduce bee-killing insecticide to shore up sugar beet industry

French study looks into the pesticide risk of people living near vineyards

NGOs accuse France of continuing to export banned pesticides