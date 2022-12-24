Sugababes give fans early Christmas present with long-awaited new album release

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter
·2 min read

Sugababes have treated fans to an early Christmas present by dropping a new album which they have been waiting almost eight years to release.

The trio, who made up the group’s original line-up between 1998 and 2001 of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy, lost the right to record and perform under the name following a number of radical line-up changes.

After briefly reforming under the moniker MKS around 2013, they regained the right to use the Sugababes name in 2019.

Following a successful comeback year which has seen them embark on a UK tour and perform a packed-out set at Glastonbury, the girl group have released The Lost Tapes to thank those who have supported their journey.

In a post on Instagram, the trio wrote: “This has been a year of incredibly positive moments for us as a band. We wanted to do something to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us on this journey.

“We wrote this album almost 8 years ago and remember the magic we felt at the time.

“For various reasons beyond our control it didn’t get an official release, so it’s with great pride that The Lost Tapes gets a fully independent release from us today.

“Available now on all streaming platforms, link in bio! A very Merry Christmas, love Mutya, Keisha & Siobhan x”

The 13-track offering features songs which were previously leaked as demos and was written by the group alongside music stars including MNEK, Sia and All Saints’ Shaznay Lewis.

Sugababes were formed in 1998 by the manager of All Saints and went on to score six number one singles.

Graham Norton Show – London
The original Sugababes of Siobhan Donaghy, Keisha Buchanan and Mutya Buena Sugababes were formed in 1998 by the manager of All Saints and went on to score six number one singles (Isabel Infantes/PA)

In October 2019, the group released their first music in six years, a cover of the UK garage classic Flowers by Sweet Female Attitude.

Earlier this year they played The Avalon stage at Glastonbury but the area had to be closed off after thousands more fans than expected arrived to watch the trio perform hits including Overload and Push The Button.

The girl group plan to tour Australia next year and will perform a one-night-only show at London’s O2 arena on September 15 2023.

