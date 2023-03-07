Suga’s Solo Tour Tickets Are Selling Out Fast — Here’s How You Can Still See the BTS Member’s Concert

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers - Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In the midst of BTS‘ hiatus, Suga has become the first BTS member to embark on a solo tour, with a slate of dates scheduled around the world this spring, including a U.S. run. Announced in February 2023, Min Yoon-gi titled his tour under his BTS stage name “Suga”, as well as his other stage moniker, Agust D.

Even though all seven members of BTS are exploring solo projects right now (and completing their mandatory military service), Suga has been releasing his own self-produced music for a few years now. Back in 2016, he dropped a debut self-titled mixtape as Agust D, then followed that project up in 2020 with another mixtape, D-2. Suga has also done a bunch of production work for other artists recently, including Psy, the Japanese singer Ømi, and his BTS bandmate Jung Kook.

Buy Suga Agust D Tour Tickets

Suga’s Agust D tour will kick off April 26 in New York and will span the U.S. before making its way to Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea and soon-to-be announced Japan dates. But just like any previous BTS tour, tickets are selling out faster than you can add to cart — but don’t stress. If you’re an ARMY looking to get Suga tickets to the Agust D tour, read on to find out where to buy Suga concert tickets online even after they sell out.

How to Get Suga Tickets Online

Where can you buy Suga tickets to the Agust D Tour? Tickets to the Agust D Tour went on sale on March 3 on Ticketmaster and sold out almost immediately. Ticketmaster were prioritizing BTS Army Membership holders, then those who were part of the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform.

Verified fans were given priority access to tickets with a special access code, and after the Verified Fan pre-sale, a few tickets still remain on Ticketmaster. But now, you’ll find the majority of Suga tickets on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats. If you don’t want to miss the Agust D Tour, here’s how you can get tickets to the concert online.

Where to Buy Suga Agust D Concert Tickets

If tickets remain after the Verified Fan Presale, Ticketmaster will release them online.

Buy Suga Agust D Tour Tickets

If Suga tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, we recommend a site like Vivid Seats, which will likely have a ton of Agust D tickets available at different price points. Bonus: use promo code RS2023 for $20 off at VividSeats.com.

You can also compare prices and find Suga 2023 tour tickets online on sites like Stubhub and SeatGeek.

Suga Agust D 2023 Tour Dates

Having grown as both a producer and rapper for BTS since the group’s debut in 2013, the global superstar will kick off the U.S. run of their “Suga/Agust D” solo tour with two shows at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York — outside New York City — on April 26 and 27.

Suga will then play one show in Newark, New Jersey, three in Rosemont, Illinois (just outside of Chicago), and three in Los Angeles. The U.S. leg wraps with two gigs in Oakland on May 16 and 17. After touring the U.S., Suga will head to Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore, before returning to Seoul, South Korea, for two shows on June 24 and 25. A run of dates in Japan will be announced soon.

While Suga’s tour setlist hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s expected that the setlist will include songs from his two solo mixtapes, Agust D and D-2, as well as possibly some rap-focused tracks from BTS’ own discography. See Suga’s full Agust D Tour dates below.

Suga U.S. Tour Dates

Apr 26 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Apr 27 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Apr 29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

May 3 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 5 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 6 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 16 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

May 17 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Suga World Tour Dates

May 26 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

May 27 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

May 28 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6

June 10 – Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Arena

June 11 – Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Arena

June 17 – Kallang, Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

June 18 – Kallang, Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

June 24 – Seoul, South Korea @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium

