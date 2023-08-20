"Suga" Sean O'Malley TKOs Aljamain Sterling to Become Bantamweight Champ at UFC 292

In front of a packed crowd at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, "Suga" Sean O'Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling to become the new UFC Bantamweight Champion at UFC 292. Accompanied by cheers and chants from the lively audience, O'Malley landed a perfectly timed right-hand counter that dropped the former champion. A vicious series of ground and pound followed for the TKO finish 51 seconds into Round 2.

Earlier in the night, the co-main event saw Weili Zhang defeat Amanda Lemos in a one-sided decision after five rounds. The reigning Women's Strawweight landed an incredible 298 total strikes against Lemos who was outclassed by Zhang only generating 29 strikes.

Elsewhere, Welterweight prospect Ian Garry soundly defeated UFC veteran Neil Magny and Marlon Vera edged out Bantamweight Pedro Munhoz.

