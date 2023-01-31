Suffolk's Parravani's Ice Cream celebrates 125th anniversary

Parravani's has produced traditional Italian ice cream since 1898

An ice cream business that is celebrating its 125th anniversary said its success was "down to using local ingredients and traditional methods".

Parravani's Ice Cream was founded in 1898 and is based in Beccles, Suffolk.

It said it was the oldest independent ice cream maker in East Anglia, with its customer base covering Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

Manager Adrian Nichols said the anniversary was an "incredible milestone".

"We feel our success... is down to using local ingredients and traditional methods handed down through five generations, from 1898 when Giuseppe Parravani started it," he said.

"Although we use modern equipment which speeds up the ice cream-making process, the ingredients, methods, and recipes very much remain the same today."

Mr Parravani emigrated from Naples in Italy and started as a small ice cream seller on the streets of Norwich

The brand has survived several recessions

Parravani's said its suppliers were "carefully selected for the quality of their ingredients and their commitment to supporting a locally-made ethos".

The business makes more than 30 different ice creams and sorbets and supplies freshly made ice cream for weddings and events.

To celebrate the 125th anniversary, Parravani's will be releasing a limited edition local strawberries and cream flavour which will be available from March until September.

The company said Mr Parravani's "original vision" still "encapsulates everything we do"

