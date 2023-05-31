Suffolk Show returns to 'champion' local farming

A 192-year-old agricultural show is "bringing people together" later to "champion" a county's farming.

Suffolk Show director John Taylor said the county's farmers have had "some ups and downs over the last year" adding the show was "good for wellbeing".

More than 90,000 people are expected at the two-day event in Trinity Park, Ipswich.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of sheep, cattle and horses, as well as food and drink stalls, will be at the event.

The annual show was paused during the coronavirus pandemic but returned last year with 90,000 visitors, Mr Taylor said.

Over the two days, people will be able to see show jumping, terrier racing and sheep and pig judging in its show rings.

The Farm Discovery Zone will offer activities such as pony grooming and help educate children about farming.

The Suffolk Show is "about promoting food and farming in the county" and the atmosphere is "tremendous", Mr Taylor said.

The 53-year-old, who farms at Clopton near Woodbridge, said some farmers have "had it bad" in the past year, but the community has "got to adjust our farming lifestyle for the future".

He said the show "brings in a huge amount into the economy of Suffolk" and it is "about promoting food and farming in the county".

"I've made so many friends in the farming community at this show, and that's enriched me and my fellow volunteers here," he added.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830