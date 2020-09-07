Suffolk shooting: Year 11 pupil involved in ‘serious incident’ on way to school

A Year 11 pupil has been involved in a shooting on the way to school.

Roads have been sealed off in Kesgrave, Suffolk, after the incident in Grange Farm at around 8.40am on Monday.

Kesgrave High School said on Twitter that one of its Year 11 students had been involved in the shooting, but that pupils at the site were safe and would remain there for the normal school day.

It said: “We have made aware by the police that there has been a serious incident involving one of our Year 11 students, on their way to school.

“Students in school are safe and we are managing the situation in constant, close communication with the police.

“Students are to remain in school and will be kept safe in liaison with the police. Police will be present in the area and around the school throughout the school day.

Armed police officers outside a property on Westwood Avenue, Ipswich (Joe Giddens/PA) More

“At the present time we are expecting students to be dismissed at the end of the school day, 3.20, as normal.”

Suffolk Police said officers were called to reports of a shooting in Kesgrave, and that Friends Walk and Through Jollys are closed off, with a partial closure of Ropes Drive.

Essex and Hertfordshire Air Ambulance was called to the scene, but a spokesman could provide no further information about the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the force on 101 quoting reference CAD 58 of September 7.