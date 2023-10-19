Suffolk musician Cevanne nominated for Ivor Novello Award

A musician who contributed to a multi-media project has been nominated for an Ivor Novello award.

Cevanne Horrocks-Hopayian, from Suffolk, composed music for the project which included an outdoor installation and augmented-reality book.

The composer is part of duo Crewsdon and Cevanne, who released Rites For Crossing Water, an EP inspired by the waterways of Coventry, in April 2022.

The music has been nominated in the classical awards Sonic Art category.

Cevanne said the nomination was "a wonderful surprise, we're in very good company, the other nominees are excellent."

"Nominations like this can really help when you're working in what can be a niche part of the industry, it does help to open doors, more people get an idea of what you do," she said.

The installation, EP and augmented-reality book is inspired by folklore and imagines the future Coventry canal.

The music combines sounds recorded near the canal, such as passing barges, with stringed and electronic instruments.

As a project, Rites For Crossing Water focuses on the 19 bridges that cross the canal and was worked on remotely during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Cevanne said being nominated was "very moving, very poignant."

The musician thanked Ludic Rooms, who commissioned the work for Random String Festival and the Coventry City of Culture Programme.

She also praised Jessica Glover, who created animated illustrations for the augmented reality book.

"This project was created over a couple of years around a lot of uncertainty, globally," she added.

"For it all to come together, and for us to keep inspiring each other, it's wonderful for that to be recognised."

The Ivors Academy announced The Ivors Classical Awards will take place on 14 November at BFI Southbank in London.

