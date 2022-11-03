After suffering first FCS loss, Idaho football fights for playoffs, ‘more time together’

Head coach Jason Eck believed he could build a playoff-contending football program at the University of Idaho. He just didn’t know it would happen so soon.

Despite a 31-28 loss to No. 3 Sacramento State last week in the final minute, the 24th-ranked Vandals (5-3, 4-1) remain playoff contenders heading into their Big Sky matchup this week against Eastern Washington (2-6, 1-4). Kickoff is 1 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Of the 130 FCS football teams, 24 advance to the playoffs.

“I told the guys that I had a ton of confidence that we’d be able to get this place rolling eventually,” Eck said. “But I didn’t want to be patient and take our time because of our seniors. ... For our seniors, it’s their last shot, so I wanted to really work to do our best for them.”

Five seniors — defensive lineman Nate DeGraw, tight end Connor Whitney, offensive lineman Logan Floyd, tight end Dalton Cash and running back Roshawn Johnson — have stayed with the Vandals since they were freshmen.

“I’m very appreciative of those guys and love the effort they’re playing with,” Eck said. “We’re gonna continue to need that good leadership from those guys ... over these last three weeks of the regular season. And really that’s what your goal is now when you get down to this point.

“I think we have a team that really enjoys being around each other and enjoys playing for each other. You’re really fighting for more time together, because we’re only guaranteed three more weeks. And if you play really well, you earn more time together. And that’s a special thing.”

Before the loss to Sacramento State — their first loss to an FCS team this season — the Vandals were off to their first 4-0 league start since 1994. And they nearly had their first 5-0 start since 1989.

The Vandals rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half to take a 28-24 lead with 6:26 remaining in the game. But the Hornets rushed the ball on 13 consecutive plays during their final drive, culminating with a game-winning 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Asher O’Hara.

Sacramento State, which led 24-7 with 7:40 left in the third quarter, totaled 299 rushing yards in the win.

“That game was feedback,” Eck said. “We got an up-close look at what a championship team looks like, and we’re not quite there yet. It doesn’t mean we can’t be there someday, but we’ve gotta get better.”

Eastern Washington will present a different kind of challenge for the Vandals. The Eagles will attack the Vandal defense through the air as the No. 3-ranked passing team in the Big Sky. Eck said Idaho will be focused on not allowing big plays downfield — particularly in the passing game.

“They can score points fast, and they can score them in bunches,” Eck said. “So you can’t relax. And they’ve had a very, very tough schedule, so we’ll make sure to highlight that with our players.”

