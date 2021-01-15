Suffer from cold feet? You can buy a heated foot warmer for your chilly tootsies
Despite our best efforts to layer up and cocoon ourselves in thick fleece blankets, the cold winter chill is still creeping in.
Whether you are working from home, or lounging around indoors, the feet are one of the areas that are prone to feeling the cold first.
But we have a solution. Well, not us exactly, but Amazon. The online retailer is selling a Beurer Cosy Foot Warmer, which shoppers have praised for keeping their tootsies toasty.
Why we rate it
The Beurer Cosy Foot Warmer is ideal for those spending extended periods of time indoors or working from home.
This design has been moulded like an oversized boot in which both of your feet will fit comfortably, as the device heats up within minutes to help warm you up.
The Foot Warmer has a micro fleece exterior, and soft teddy lining insert, which is detachable and can be machine washed.
The soft material is not only comfortable, but is designed to be gentle even on the most sensitive skin.
The warmer has an integrated fast-heating system, which has three heat settings. You can select a lower setting if your feet get too warm, or alternatively after 90 minutes the heater will automatically switch off.
This model has a Beurer Safety System (BSS), and this electronic sensor prevents any overheating.
It comes in two colours grey and taupe, although only the neutral shade is on sale and reduced from £44.99 to £39.99 on Amazon.
What the reviews say
The Beurer Cosy Foot Warmer has received over 70% five star reviews from shoppers.
Here’s what they say:
“Bought for my mum who suffers from cold feet. She loves this, heats up quickly and is nice and soft on the inside and out. Looks great and easy to slip the feet inside and out.”
“This product is exactly as it looks in the pic. The quality of the outer material is nice and strong and soft. The inside removable part is great, it can be removed to be washed. Heats up really fast and the cable is quite long, so practical.”
“My wife kept complained when using her "work from home" office. She is very happy with the foot warmer. The power cable is quite long too which is handy.”
“Excellent product. It is warm and thick and keeps my feet lovely and warm. I would recommend especially if working from home during the cold spell.”
“Since I've been working from home I have been having really cold feet during working hours. Within the first five minutes of using it I am back to normal temperature and [it] is keeping my feet warm and toasty. I would totally recommend.”
