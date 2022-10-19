Suella Braverman's resignation letter to Liz Truss in full

Telegraph reporters
·3 min read
Suella Braverman resigned on Tuesday afternoon - Anadolu Agency
Suella Braverman resigned on Tuesday afternoon - Anadolu Agency

Suella Braverman has resigned from her role as Home Secretary in the latest blow to Liz Truss's embattled premiership.

Ms Braverman revealed in her resignation letter that she had sent an official document from her personal email to a "trusted parliamentary colleague", which she acknowledged "constitutes a technical infringement of the rules".

But in a parting blow to Ms Truss, she added: "The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes. Pretending we haven't made mistake... and hoping that things will magically come right, is not serious politics."

Read Ms Braverman's resignation letter below:

Dear Prime Minister,

It is with the greatest regret that I am choosing to tender my resignation.

Earlier today, I sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as part of policy engagement, and with the aim of garnering support for Government policy on migration. This constitutes a technical infringement of the rules. As you know, the document was a draft Written Ministerial Statement about migration, due for publication imminently. Much of it had already been briefed to MPs. Nevertheless, it is right for me to go.

As soon as I realised my mistake, I rapidly reported this on official channels, and informed the Cabinet Secretary. As Home Secretary I hold myself to the highest standards and my resignation is the right thing to do. The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes. Pretending we haven't made mistake, carrying on as if everyone can't see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics. I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign.

It is obvious to everyone that we are going through a tumultuous time. I have concerns about the direction of this Government. Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this Government's commitment to honouring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boats crossings.

It has been a great honour to serve at the Home Office. In even the brief time that I have been here, it has been very clear that there is much to do, in terms of delivering on the priorities of the British people. They deserve policing they can respect, an immigration policy they want and voted for in such ambiguous numbers at the last election, and laws which serve the public good, and not the interests of selfish protesters.

I am very grateful to all of my officials, special advisers and ministerial team for all their help during my time as Home Secretary. I especially would like to pay tribute to the heroic policemen and women and all those who work at Border Force and in our security services. To oversee Operation Bridges - the largest policing operation in a generation - was a great honour and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve.

I wish my successor good luck,

Yours sincerely,

Suella Braverman

In a response to Ms Braveman on Tuesday afternoon, Ms Truss accepted the resignation.

Read Ms Truss's response below:

Dear Suella,

Thank you for your letter. I accept your resignation and respect the decision you have made. It is important that the Ministerial Code is upheld, and that Cabinet confidentiality is respected.

I am grateful for your service as Home Secretary. Your time in office has been marked by your steadfast commitment to keeping the British people safe. You oversaw the largest ever ceremonial policing operation, when thousands of officers were deployed from forces across the United Kingdom to ensure the safety of the Royal Family and all those who gathered in mourning for Her Late Majesty the Queen.

I am also grateful for your previous work as Attorney General, as my Cabinet colleague and in particular your work on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

I look forward to working with you in the future and wish you all the best.

Best wishes, Liz Truss

