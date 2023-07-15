Suella Braverman wants an Albania-style returns deal with Turkey

Suella Braverman wants to ignore Rule 39 orders from the European Court of Human Rights that could block deportation flights - Andrew Baker/PA Wire

Suella Braverman is seeking an Albania-style agreement to speed up deportations to Turkey following a “huge uptick” in the arrival of migrants from the country on boats, the Sunday Telegraph can reveal.

More than 1,000 migrants from Turkey are believed to have arrived in the UK via the Channel since the beginning of the year, representing a significant increase on previous years. Turkey has now become one of the most common countries of origin for those landing illegally in Britain.

The Home Secretary and Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, are urgently examining the possibility of striking a deal with Turkey akin to an agreement to speed up the deportation of Channel migrants from Albania.

Rishi Sunak has pledged to stop the passage of small boats carrying migrants across the Channel and returns agreements are seen as a deterrent, particularly if individuals believe they are unlikely to be granted asylum.

The disclosure comes as the Government prepares to face down final attempts by peers to neuter provisions in its Illegal Migration Bill, which is seen as key to Mr Sunak’s pledge.

Ministers fear that one amendment by Baroness Chakrabarti, the former Labour frontbencher, could lead to the UK having to follow orders issued by European Court of Human Rights judges despite provisions in the legislation to disapply certain laws.



Mrs Braverman wants to be able to ignore so-called Rule 39 orders from the European Court of Human Rights that could block deportation flights. The amendment requires ministers to adhere to a string of specific treaties, including the European Convention on Human Rights.



A Conservative source said: “The Chakrabati amendment is nothing more than a meddler’s charter, inviting leftie lawyers to use spurious international law arguments to block deportations to Rwanda.”

An ‘underhand ploy’



The source accused Labour of an “underhand ploy” to “scupper our plan to stop the boats”.



Mr Jenrick is expected to fly to Istanbul to open talks with the Turkish government later this month over a potential new deal to make it easier to remove illegal migrants from the country.

The country suffered from devastating earthquakes earlier this year, which could be a factor behind the increased arrivals, along with the poor economic situation in the country, a source said.



Mrs Braverman is also concerned about an increase in illegal arrivals from India, with which she could also seek an “enhanced” returns agreement.

A source close to the Home Secretary said: “It’s early days but the Home Secretary is looking at how we can improve our agreements for returns with countries where we have high numbers of illegal arrivals, particularly this year.

“Turkey is a real concern as we’ve had a huge uptick in numbers and we need to be able to remove people there more easily.”

A booming industry



The ministers are likely to push for any deal to include requirements for the Turkish authorities to crack down on the production and distribution of dinghies used to traffic migrants to the UK, following intelligence that the country is at the centre of a booming industry supplying unsafe boats to be used for the Channel crossing.



Under a deal struck last year, Albania was put on a par with “safe” EU nations, with the intention that the vast majority of claims by Albanians could be declared unfounded and those individuals swiftly deported. Ministers are seeking a separate, “bespoke” arrangement with Turkey.



More than 12,000 migrants have crossed the Channel so far this year, following a record total of 45,755 crossings in 2022.

Last week Mr Jenrick said the Government would make no further compromises on the Illegal Migration Bill, following a series of concessions during its passage through Parliament.



“It’s not a serious or grown-up way to conduct a debate to say, ‘we don’t want this, we don’t want that’, and not to come up with an alternative,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.



“The UK has the most comprehensive plan to tackle illegal migration of any European country.”



Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, has described the bill as “a con that will make things worse”.

