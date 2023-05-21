Suella Braverman ‘victim of smear campaign’ as migration battle splits Cabinet

Suella Braverman pictured with Rishi Sunak at a recent event. The Prime Minister says he has full confidence in the Home Secretary - Phil Noble/AFP via Getty Images

Allies of Suella Braverman fear she is the victim of a smear campaign amid an increasingly acrimonious battle over her efforts to crack down on net migration.

The Home Secretary has been accused of asking civil servants to help organise a private driving awareness course as she sought to avoid incurring points on her licence after being caught speeding.

She is expected to face questions in the House of Commons about the matter on Monday.

It is understood the Prime Minister will consult Sir Laurie Magnus, his ethics adviser, as Labour claims Mrs Braverman may have breached the Ministerial Code.

On Sunday, Rishi Sunak refused to back the Home Secretary when asked for his opinion at a press conference in Hiroshima, Japan, during the G7 leaders’ summit, although Downing Street later insisted that he had full confidence in her.

The row comes as Mrs Braverman is fighting a battle in Cabinet for the Government to go further in curbing net migration.

Figures due to be published on Thursday are expected to show that it hit a record high last year. The total is projected to be between 700,000 and one million.

She has publicly piled pressure on Mr Sunak by saying the Government needed to “get overall immigration numbers down” and must train up British workers so the UK did not “forget how to do things for ourselves”.

It is the second time that questions about Mrs Braverman’s conduct have emerged during a row over immigration.

Last October, while she was objecting to plans to allow more migrants into the country, Mrs Braverman was forced to resign from Liz Truss’s Cabinet after it emerged that she sent an official document to a colleague from her personal email.

Miriam Cates, a Tory MP and ally of Mrs Braverman, said it was “extremely worrying” that the Home Secretary was being subjected to personal attacks and “a concerted effort to discredit her” in a similar way to last October.

“It is no coincidence that it’s in the same week that she had been very vocal about the need to put proper limits on legal migration which is clearly a contentious issue in Government,” said Ms Cates.

“She has had a lot of profile and prominence. There are many people who don’t agree with her view that we should limit legal immigration. If you put two and two together, it is perfectly possible it’s politically motivated. It is shocking anyone would leak this private information.”

Craig Mackinlay, another Tory MP, said: “It wasn’t at all unreasonable for a Home Secretary to do what she has asked. I see nothing wrong with that. I would call that fairly good common sense and then decide to take the points.”

There has been speculation in Whitehall that Mrs Braverman might be willing to resign if she feels immigration is not being tackled. However, the claims about her conduct would lessen the impact of such a move.

Further claims have emerged in The Guardian that Mrs Braverman tried to avoid the final House of Commons vote on the Government’s small boats Bill despite an instruction for MPs to attend. The Home Office denied the claims as “drivel”.

Mrs Braverman was issued with a speeding notice by police last year after being caught outside London when she was attorney general, the Government’s most senior legal officer.

She was offered the choice of paying the fine and receiving three points, attending a speed awareness course in lieu of points and the fine or challenging the speeding notice.

It was at this point that she asked civil servants if a private course could be arranged.

Officials refused the request, so Mrs Braverman allegedly turned to a political aide to help her try to arrange an alternative to having to attend a course with other motorists.

Ultimately, she accepted three points on her license and paid the fine.

She is said to have notified the Cabinet Office after being handed the speeding ticket.

Labour has demanded that Mr Sunak “show some backbone” and order an investigation by Sir Laurie into the claims.

The Ministerial Code is clear that ministers have a personal obligation to ensure that “no conflict arises, or appears to arise between their personal interests and public duties”.

David Penman, general secretary of First Division Association, the union representing senior civil servants, said it was inappropriate for Mrs Braverman to have approached officials on a personal issue where there was a conflict of interest, as the minister responsible for policing.

He said that he understood civil servants were concerned enough to seek advice from the Cabinet Office, which would “suggest that serious concerns were being raised by this”.

However, sources close to the Home Secretary said she was “trying to understand” what she could do, rather than make any “direction” to civil servants.

The Prime Minister opened the door to a sleaze investigation into Mrs Braverman on Sunday night, as it was confirmed he would speak to Sir Laurie.

A No 10 source said: “The Prime Minister has always followed the proper process in these matters, and will consult his ethics adviser upon his return to London.”

A leading motoring lawyer told The Telegraph that celebrities and other high-profile figures often complete speed awareness courses in private.

Nick Freeman, who has earned the nickname Mr Loophole after successfully getting a string of well-known figures off driving charges, said one-to-one courses were used for famous people in order to prevent other participants becoming distracted.

He told The Telegraph: “She has not broken the law, nor has she done anything wrong. I have arranged several private courses for high-profile individuals and on occasion we have been approached by the course provider asking if we could do this.

“It is less disruptive, if you have a particular sort of high-profile person on a course, it is going to be the centre of attention as opposed to what the course is about.

“It is important to remember that these courses are by Zoom, you are referred to by your first name so it is very unlikely she would be recognised anyway.

“Her mistake was not using a lawyer to arrange it for her and asking civil servants. That was her mistake. As a barrister, she ought to know far better.

“If she'd had a lawyer who had known what they were doing, no one would have even known about this story.”

