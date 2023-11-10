Suella Braverman said what many were thinking, says Jacob Rees-Mogg

Sir Jacob Rees Mogg defended Suella Braverman and said she was correct to criticise police 'inconsistencies’

Suella Braverman was saying what most people think when she claimed the police “play favourites” with protestors, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed.

Sir Jacob, a former business secretary, said calls to sack the Home Secretary were “disproportionate” because it was not clear whether she had broken the ministerial code.

Mrs Braverman is under fire after questioning why police officers have broken up anti-lockdown protests while allowing Black Lives Matter demonstrations to go ahead in a Times article.

Some edits demanded by No10 were disregarded by Mrs Braverman’s team, including a passage where she compared pro-Palestine protests to Ulster marches in Northern Ireland.

A number of Tory MPs have suggested her position is untenable because her comments undermined the operational independence of the police and believe she should resign.

Speaking on his GB News programme on Thursday night, Sir Jacob defended Mrs Braverman’s comments and said she was correct to criticise police “inconsistencies”.

He said: “The Home Secretary is right to highlight these inconsistencies. Policing needs to be impartial and affect everyone in the same way.

A number of Tory MPs have suggested Braverman's position is untenable - Pool PA

“[She] has said what many people are thinking and the calls to sack her seem to be disproportionate because whether she’s broken the ministerial code or not is something of a moot point.”

Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Commissioner, has caused friction with the Government after claiming he did not have the legal authority to prevent a pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day going ahead.

However, Sir Jacob argued that the police had used its powers to break up a vigil for Sarah Everard, a woman raped and murdered by a Met officer, during the Covid pandemic.

He said: “There is a legitimate question about whether they have the powers that they need, but they seem to have them when it was the Sarah Everard protest.

“They have them now for dealing with people marching who are calling for jihad, because there have already been instances of violence.”

Story continues

Mrs Braverman has been backed by several other Tory MPs, including her cabinet colleague Michael Gove.

Defending her from claims she had undermined the police, the Levelling Up Secretary claimed she had worked “constructively” with police.

However, Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, has distanced himself from Mrs Braverman’s comments, while minister for London Paul Scully has said politicians must avoid “fuelling hatred and division”.