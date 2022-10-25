Suella Braverman returns as Home Secretary, days after dramatic exit

Dominic McGrath and Sophie Wingate, PA Political Staff
·5 min read

Suella Braverman is back as Home Secretary, only days after she dramatically quit Liz Truss’s Government after being accused of breaching the ministerial code.

Downing Street on Tuesday confirmed that Ms Braverman, who caused controversy with a string of provocative comments during her previous six-week stint in the role, will return as Home Secretary in Rishi Sunak’s Government.

She threw her support behind Mr Sunak in the contest to replace Liz Truss, in what was widely seen as a significant endorsement by a darling of the Tory right.

Ms Braverman originally left the role last week after she said she had made a “technical infringement” of the rules by sending an official document from a personal email and was now taking responsibility.

Her exit made her the shortest-serving home secretary in modern political history.

The rapid return of Ms Braverman to one of the top roles in Government so recently after a rule breach could raise questions for Mr Sunak.

Earlier, in his first speech as Prime Minister, he told the nation: “This Government will have integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level.

“Trust is earned and I will earn yours.”

Labour immediately hit out at her reappointment, with shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper accusing the new Prime Minister of “putting party before country”.

“Our national security and public safety are too important for this kind of chaos,” she said.

Ms Braverman also raised eyebrows as Home Secretary when she accused opposition parties of being a “coalition of chaos” during a debate in Parliament on the Public Order Bill.

She told the Commons: “It’s the Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati, dare I say, the anti-growth coalition that we have to thank for the disruption that we are seeing on our roads today.”

At the Conservative Party conference earlier this month, Ms Braverman told a fringe event she would “love to be here claiming victory.

“I would love to be having a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda.

“That’s my dream. That’s my obsession”.

She said it will be “amazing” if the first UK flight carrying migrants to the African country takes off by Christmas.

Ahead of the re-shuffle, there had been some speculation about what the appointment of Ms Braverman as Home Secretary would mean for UK-India relations, as the two countries continue in a bid to reach a free trade deal.

Boris Johnson had been aiming to agree a trade deal by Diwali but that deadline, also picked up by Ms Truss, was missed.

Recent comments by Ms Braverman had reportedly sparked anger in New Delhi, after she said she had “reservations” about relaxing immigration controls as part of a trade deal with India, telling The Spectator she had “concerns about having an open borders migration policy with India because I don’t think that’s what people voted for with Brexit”.

She has enjoyed a rapid rise through the party, running in the last leadership race to replace Boris Johnson with a promise of “rapid and large tax cuts” and saying she would suspend net-zero targets to deal with the energy crisis and pull the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The first person to launch a bid, she was knocked out of the race in the early rounds of MPs’ ballots, after which she rallied around eventual winner Ms Truss.

The 42-year-old, the MP for Fareham in Hampshire since 2015, studied law at the University of Cambridge before gaining a masters at the Sorbonne in Paris.

She also qualified as a lawyer in New York and was called to the bar in Britain in 2005, specialising in public law and judicial review.

As a barrister, she defended the Home Office in immigration cases, the Parole Board in challenges from prisoners and the Ministry of Defence over injuries sustained in battle.

Earlier this year, Ms Braverman came under fire for saying she was considering whether to refer the case of four people cleared of tearing down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston to the Court of Appeal.

She later defended her comments, saying it was “entirely” within her remit to do so, after the acquittal prompted a debate about the criminal justice system because the defendants, dubbed the Colston Four, opted to stand trial in front of a jury and did not deny involvement in the incident.

They claimed the presence of the statue was a hate crime so it was not an offence to remove it.

Ms Braverman is also said to have criticised the civil service for being too “woke”, reportedly lashing out earlier this year at the decision by the Government Legal Department to go on “divisive” diversity training at taxpayers’ expense.

Her appointment immediately prompted criticism from campaigners.

Steve Crawshaw, director of policy and advocacy at Freedom from Torture, said that Ms Braverman’s policies had “amped up the cruelty of this Government’s anti-refugee rhetoric to 11 and it seems unlikely she will show any more humanity during her second stint as Home Secretary”.

“This is an appeasement of the right wing of the party which will only cause problems for Sunak further down the line,” he said.

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants tweeted: “Suella’s dreams are real life nightmares. We’ll keep fighting so her cruel dreams never come true.”

Latest Stories

  • Six questions Rishi Sunak must answer in appointing his cabinet

    Rishi Sunak has one chance to get his top team right. Life has come fast at Mr Sunak in recent days, but he had six weeks during the summer leadership contest to consider who he might appoint to which department. The last two prime ministers prioritised loyalty, but early signs suggest Mr Sunak prizes competence.

  • Suella Braverman Reappointed Home Secretary Days After Quitting Over Security Breach

    Rishi Sunak hands top job to leading figure on the right who backed him in the leadership campaign.

  • Rishi Sunak brings Dominic Raab and Suella Braverman back into the Cabinet

    The pair who were forced out under Liz Truss were given prominent Government jobs under the new Prime Minister.

  • Can Rishi Sunak unite his warring party? Five big challenges for the new PM

    Rishi Sunak told his colleagues yesterday - painfully aware that their opinion poll ratings are on the floor, if not crashing through the basement - that they must "unite or die". Mr Sunak said he would create a cabinet of all the talents, a phrase that is often used but too often falls victim to prime ministers wanting to reward their loyalists. One key appointment to watch will be whether Ben Wallace, who clashed with Mr Sunak over defence spending last year and backed Ms Truss because she offered a multibillion-pound increase, will remain in post.

  • Rishi Sunak's Cabinet: Dominic Raab Appointed Deputy Prime Minister

    Jeremy Hunt will remain as chancellor, while allies of Liz Truss including Jacob Rees-Mogg have resigned.

  • Joe Biden Has Some Warm Words For His Third UK PM Rishi Sunak

    It's quite the contrast to his most recent comments about Liz Truss.

  • ‘Mistakes were made’: Rishi Sunak vows to ‘fix’ Liz Truss errors

    Rishi Sunak was today installed as prime minister, with a promise to restore economic stability and regain trust after the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s brief time in office. Source: Reuters

  • Rishi Sunak vs Keir Starmer: How do they measure up in the eyes of voters?

    After a swift leadership race, Rishi Sunak has won the contest to take over the Tory Party and become the next prime minister of the UK. Released just this morning it says voters familiar with all three candidates favour the former chancellor over Penny Mordaunt, who remains in the race, and Boris Johnson, who dropped out late last night. While 36% of those surveyed said they had a "favourable" opinion of him - compared to 34% for Ms Mordaunt and 30% for Mr Johnson - 64% said they had an "unfavourable" one - slightly lower than the 67% and 70% for the Commons leader and ex-prime minister.

  • Read Rishi Sunak’s victory speech in full

    Here's Rishi Sunak's short statement, in full:

  • What’s next for Rishi Sunak? A timeline of the new PM’s first week in office

    Rishi Sunak will become the next prime minister after his rival Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the race for the Tory leadership at the last minute.

  • FDA to Implement New Mammogram Regulations to Support Women with Dense Breasts

    The agency plans to implement new regulations for informing patients about their breast density and screening options by the end of 2022 or early 2023

  • Ukraine war: 'General Winter' is about to arrive – this time it's not good news for the Russian army

    The gruelling winter months have arrived in Ukraine and both sides are digging in for a long few months of sub-zero temperatures.

  • Norway arrests university lecturer suspected of being Russian spy

    The man entered the country as a Brazilian citizen and had been detained, said Martin Bernsen, a spokesman for the Norwegian Police Security Service, known as PST. The man was detained on Monday in the Arctic city of Tromso, the public broadcaster NRK said, adding that investigators believe he was in Norway under a false name and identity while working for one of Russia's intelligence services. The PST deputy chief Hedvig Moe told NRK that the man had been based at the Arctic University of Norway in Tromso as "a Brazilian researcher" and would be expelled from the country "because we believe he represents a threat to fundamental national interests".

  • Queen Camilla Is Reportedly on a Wellness Retreat in India

    The Queen Consort is reportedly staying at a holistic health center near Bangalore.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri