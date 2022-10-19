Suella Braverman resigns as Home Secretary with withering attack on Liz Truss

Suella Braverman - ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

Suella Braverman attacked Liz Truss for failing to take responsibility for her mistakes as she sensationally quit as home secretary on Wednesday.

In a withering parting shot she expressed “concerns about the direction of this Government” and said the Prime Minister had broken her promises.

Her resignation marks a moment of high peril for Ms Truss’s floundering leadership and could spark a new move to oust her from No 10.

Grant Shapps, a former transport secretary who has been highly critical of the Prime Minister, has replaced her at the Home Office.

Mrs Braverman fell on her own sword over a “technical infringement of the rules” after using a personal email address to send an official document.

She sent a draft written ministerial statement about migration policy to John Hayes, a Conservative MP, shortly before it was due to be published.

The outgoing home secretary said in her resignation letter that while much of it “had already been briefed to MPs, nevertheless it is right for me to go”.

Suella Braverman's resignation letter

In remarks that will be seen as a clear criticism of Ms Truss, she wrote: “The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes.

“Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics.

“I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign.”

The comments will be taken as a very thinly veiled reference to Ms Truss staying on after sacking Kwasi Kwarteng over the mini-Budget fallout.

Mrs Braverman, who had clashed with the Prime Minister over migration policy in recent days, also attacked her for breaking leadership pledges.

“It is obvious to everyone that we are going through a tumultuous time. I have concerns about the direction of this Government,” she wrote.

“Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this Government’s commitment to honouring manifesto commitments such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boat crossings.”

Story continues

She added the public “deserve policing they can respect, an immigration policy they want and voted for in such unambiguous numbers at the last election, and laws which serve the public good and not the interests of selfish protesters”.

‘I accept your resignation’

In a brief letter of reply the Prime Minister said: “I accept your resignation and respect the decision you have made.

“It is important that the Ministerial Code is upheld, and that Cabinet confidentiality is respected.”

She thanked Mrs Braverman for overseeing the policing arrangements for the late Queen’s funeral, and her previous work on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mrs Braverman ran for the Tory leadership herself then transferred her support to Ms Truss after being knocked out in the second ballot of MPs.

She was rewarded with the job of home secretary, but tensions quickly emerged between her hardline stance on migration and the Prime Minister’s growth agenda.

Her resignation throws the Government into even greater turmoil and may prove fatal to Ms Truss, who is clinging on to power by her fingertips.

Mr Shapps is from the centre of the party and his appointment will be seen as another win for the moderate One Nation group.