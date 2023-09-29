Suella Braverman refuses talks with Justin Welby on immigration

Mrs Braverman’s approach to immigration has created tensions with the Archbishop

The Archbishop of Canterbury has been rebuffed in his attempts to meet Suella Braverman to raise concerns about her rhetoric on immigration.

The Most Rev Justin Welby has “reached out” to the Home Secretary to discuss the Government’s policy on asylum seekers, but Mrs Braverman has so far failed to agree to any discussions in an apparent snub.

Mrs Braverman’s approach to immigration has created tensions with the Archbishop, who has branded plans to deport migrants to Rwanda “against the judgment of God”.

After the Home Secretary claimed last November there was an “invasion” of England by migrants crossing the Channel, Archbishop Welby condemned “harmful rhetoric” that refugees were “invaders to be tackled and deterred” in a speech to the House of Lords.

The row threatens to plunge the Tories into a war of words with the Church ahead of the Conservative Party conference which starts in Manchester on Sunday.

It comes as the Home Secretary is embroiled in another spat over migration, accused of running a “shadow campaign” to force Rishi Sunak to toughen his stance over quitting the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The disclosure that Archbishop Welby requested a meeting is part of an investigation into relations between the Tories and the Church of England to be published in The House, Parliament’s magazine, this weekend.

Asked if the Archbishop had “reached out a number of times” for a sit-down meeting with Mrs Braverman, his spokesman told the magazine: “We can confirm that is true. The Archbishop would be happy to meet the Home Secretary to discuss issues of mutual interest and concern. In the past, the Archbishop has met other home secretaries. It is not unusual.”

Government sources said there had been one informal approach to seek a meeting between Mrs Braverman and the Archbishop. It is understood that Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, has met him.

This week, Mrs Braverman warned that uncontrolled immigration posed an “existential threat” to the West and placed “unsustainable” pressures on public services, as she said being gay or a woman should not be enough of a reason to claim asylum.

In a speech in the US, she also said that she rejected the notion that “a country cannot be expected to respect human rights if it is not signed up to an international human rights organisation” such as the ECHR.

Speaking to The Telegraph, a senior Government source accused the Home Secretary of “stoking” the ECHR issue behind the scenes with a group of Right-wing MPs, sparking tensions No 10.

She is said to be paving the way for a push to quit the Convention if the Supreme Court rules this autumn that the Government’s Rwanda deportation plan is unlawful and in breach of the ECHR.

The government source said: “Suella is stoking the ECHR issue behind the scenes at every opportunity. She’s running a shadow campaign with a tiny group of Right-wing MPs. It’s causing real tension and undermining our Supreme Court Case.

“She’s probably hoping we lose in the courts. That way she can blame the ECHR and those of us who know how difficult and damaging it would be to leave. No 10 knows exactly what she’s up to and isn’t happy.”

More than a dozen gay Conservative MPs, including ministers, have complained to the chief whip about the Home Secretary’s asylum remarks, according to The Times.

The Rwanda plan is central to the Government’s pledge to stop the small boats carrying migrants from crossing the Channel, but it has been on hold since June last year when a single Strasbourg judge from the European Court on Human Rights issued an interim injunction, known as a rule 39, grounding the first flight.

It has been strongly criticised by Archbishop Welby and other bishops.

A former senior adviser to the 26 bishops who sit in the Lords told House magazine Mrs Braverman’s apparent refusal to meet the most senior figure in the Church had caused consternation inside Lambeth Palace. “There was shock internally. It was a big slap in the face,” said the source, who described the bishops’ relationship with Conservative ministers in the Home Office as “really toxic” and “unfixable”.

The former adviser to the bishops complained to the magazine that “ministers seem to prefer to conduct their dialogue through the media rather than meetings”, adding that aides who had gone to the Home Office on behalf of bishops for briefings had been made to feel like “lepers”.

Lambeth House has pointed out that it is routine for Archbishop Welby to meet senior ministers – he recently held a dialogue with Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, according to House magazine, and he launched an initiative on Syrian refugees with Amber Rudd when she was home secretary. Archbishop Welby and Theresa May, when she was prime minister, joined forces to back a modern slavery project run by the Church of England.

Senior Tory MPs have criticised the politicisation of senior bishops. Chris Loder, a member of the Common Sense Group of Tory MPs, said bishops risked becoming “politicians that wear mitres” over their interventions in the migration debate, adding that it was “a very damaging thing for the Church of England to do”.

It is claimed that some bishops now refuse to work with certain constituency MPs on local matters, preferring to bypass them. The House magazine alleges that those MPs being effectively boycotted include Jonathan Gullis, Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, who accused the bishops of “turning into faux politicians”.

At the end of last year, he entered into a spat with Archbishop Welby after criticising the bishops over “using the pulpit to preach from” over the Illegal Migration Bill. The Archbishop tweeted in response: “Always grateful for feedback – look forward to advice on what we should be doing in the pulpit. (Just to confirm: we’ll be continuing to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ.)”

Mrs Braverman declared her support for quitting the ECHR during the leadership election last year but has since refused to be drawn publicly on whether the Government should leave, saying only that the Government “will do whatever it takes” to stop the boats.

Mr Sunak has maintained his pledge to stop the boats in a way that is consistent with the UK’s international obligations but has not ruled anything out.

Fears European court will act again

Mrs Braverman last month attacked European judges as “politicised” and “interventionist”, accusing them of “treading on the territory of national sovereignty” but said the Government was not thinking or talking about the possibility of leaving the ECHR “right now”.

Even if the Government wins the supreme court case on Rwanda, there is likely to be an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, raising the possibility that Strasbourg judges could again seek to injunct deportation flights.

One MP supportive of the Home Secretary’s stance said the Government needed to make it clear “that if the court stands in our way again, we are prepared to have that battle and leave altogether”.

Former home office minister Sir John Hayes, chairman of the Commons Sense Group and a close ally of Mrs Braverman, said: “Rishi Sunak has made clear that sovereignty is a key issue for him. If the impediment to achieve that is the ECHR and European court, then that impediment will have to be removed.

“You cannot have unelected, unaccountable foreign potentates dictating public policy and frustrating the will of the people and sovereignty of Parliament.”

A source close to the Home Secretary said: “The Home Secretary can see a clear path to stopping the boats while operating within the current legal framework.”

A No 10 source denied there were tensions between the Home Secretary and Prime Minister, saying: “They’re both confident in our case at the Supreme Court and are committed to getting the Rwanda plan up and running.”

