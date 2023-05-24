Suella Braverman will not be sacked over speeding fine row

Suella Braverman - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Suella Braverman will remain as Home Secretary after Rishi Sunak decided not to sack her over a row about trying to avoid a speeding fine, The Telegraph can reveal.

The decision is expected to be announced on Wednesday, with an exchange of letters between Ms Braverman and Mr Sunak.

There will not be a formal investigation launched into what happened by Sir Laurie Magnus, the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on ministerial interests.

Opposition party figures had called for such a move, but Sir Laurie has been involved in discussions with Downing Street over the last 48 hours about what happened.

It is unclear exactly what has been found about whether Ms Braverman technically breached the ministerial code by asking officials to help her avoid a speeding fine.

The Home Secretary wanted to go on a private course rather than paying a fine for driving over a 50 mph speed limit and asked civil servants for help arranging the move.

The exact details of what occurred are expected to become clear on Wednesday.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.