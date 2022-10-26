Suella Braverman faces civil servant backlash over reappointment

Suella Braverman was forced to resign as Home Secretary last week after being found to have breached the ministerial code - Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Suella Braverman faced a backlash from civil servants on Wednesday after it emerged that the Cabinet Secretary raised concerns with Rishi Sunak about her reappointment as Home Secretary.

The First Division Association (FDA) which represents senior civil servants claimed her appointment smacked of “political expediency” when any civil servant acting like the Home Secretary would have lost their security clearance. Number Ten said Mrs Braverman had the “requisite” security clearance to do the job.

She was forced to resign as Home Secretary last week after being found to have breached the ministerial code by sending a Government document to a senior MP via email from her personal email address.

As Mr Sunak was preparing to form his Cabinet on Tuesday, the Cabinet Office’s Propriety and Ethics Team (PET) raised concerns about Mr Sunak's proposed appointments including, it is believed, Mrs Braverman’s.

The PET, led by Darren Tierney, is tasked with raising potential issues with ministerial appointments but does not have the power to block them.

Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, is understood to have then set out to the Prime Minister why she was judged to have breached the code but made no recommendation.

Calls for new ethics advisor

On Wednesday Mr Sunak defended his decision to reappoint her as he faced calls from opposition parties to launch an investigation into her breach of the ministerial code last week.

In his first Commons clash with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Sunak said she had made an “error of judgement” but had acknowledged it and “accepted her mistake”.

However, the FDA, which backed former Home Office mandarin Sir Philip Rutnam in his bitter row with Priti Patel, said the “clear signal” from Mrs Braverman’s appointment was that ministers could act with impunity - and called for a new ethics adviser to be appointed.

Dave Penman, FDA general secretary, said: “This would prevent conflicts of interest and deter the political expediency the Prime Minister has shown by reappointing the Home Secretary less than a week after allegedly acting in a way that any civil servants would rightly be expected to face the harshest of penalties for, including losing their security clearance.”

Story continues

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, wrote to Mr Case, saying an investigation was vital to establish the “extent of this and other possible security breaches”. During an urgent question on the issue in the Commons, Ms Cooper raised speculation that Mrs Braverman was previously investigated for a leak of information “relating to the security service” when she was attorney-general.

Suella Braverman leaves Downing Street after the first Cabinet meeting with Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister - Victoria Jones /PA

Sources said the Home Secretary could refute the claim in “the strongest possible terms,” and said other claims circulating on Twitter from reported Home Office sources were untrue.

It follows claims by one ally that she has faced “standard Home Office obstruction” to a minister with robust plans to crack down on immigration. Sources close to her, however, said she had good working relations with officials.

Ms Braverman has maintained the “leak” to the MP was a technical infringement of the rules involving a draft written ministerial statement about migration, much of which had already been briefed to MPs.

Sources said she had been forced to use her private email account on her personal phone because her government phone had not been working outside the office.

She had been on her way to a police raid at 5.30am in the morning and was under pressure from Number Ten to sign off a written ministerial statement by 9am, so asked for it to be sent to her personal email so she could work on it and deliver it by the deadline.

Braverman backing for Sunak critical

Sources said she had also been urged by Number Ten to engage with MPs on the proposed immigration policy, which she sent to Sir John Hayes, chair of the Commons Sense Group of Conservative MPs. It ended up being accidentally sent to the staffer of another Tory MP, who also alerted the Cabinet office. Allies said she told her private secretary once she realised her mistake so that the Cabinet Secretary could be alerted.

Mr Sunak told MPs yesterday he was “delighted” to welcome her back to cabinet because she helped unite the party and thereby stabilise the Government.

As a standard bearer for the Right of the party, her backing on Sunday for Mr Sunak was seen as critical in paving the way for Boris Johnson’s decision to withdraw from the leadership contest.

Downing Street on Wednesday backed her stance on immigration when the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Sunak was committed to bringing down net migration. The move could signal the demise of Liz Truss’s plans for a major liberalisation of immigration restrictions to boost economic growth.

Mrs Braverman had been resisting demands by Ms Truss to drop the commitment from a new immigration plan that would also have seen “high” net migration for the next five years in order to plug a £10 billion hole in the public finances.

Sunak committed to party's migration pledge

Number Ten’s official spokesman said on Wednesday that Mr Sunak remained committed to the Conservative party’s 2019 manifesto pledge to reduce net migration from the current 239,000 a year.

The spokesman said: “Meeting our manifesto commitments remains important. The Prime Minister has been very clear on that and that relates to net migration as well, where we said it should come down.

“He's committed to ensuring we have control over our borders and the public rightly expects us to control immigration and have a system that works best for them.”

The spokesman said there was no target like Theresa May’s bid to reduce it below 100,000 and the “exact mix of migration” would be set in due course. “We will be guided by the principle that we need the skills and talents both to support our economy whilst also encouraging businesses to invest in British people,” he said.

Ms Truss had ordered a cross-government project to establish how many skilled migrant workers might be needed to deliver major infrastructure including roads, rail and nuclear stations and wind farms with the possibility of a new “growth visa” to fast-track their entry into the UK with “light-touch” registration.

However, it is understood that Ms Braverman and Jacob Rees-Mogg, then business secretary, argued that there should be a “trade off” with corresponding reductions in foreign workers, students or families coming through the current immigration points system or other legal routes.

“In the days running up to her resignation, she was being forced to make a commitment to high immigration for the next five years to appease the Office for Budget Responsibility,” said a source.

Sources said the plans had been “frozen” since the resignation of Mrs Braverman although the concept of “growth visas” remains on the table.