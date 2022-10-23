Suella Braverman endorses Rishi Sunak even though she 'backed Boris Johnson from the start'

Suella Braverman - Jacob King

Suella Braverman has backed Rishi Sunak to be the next Conservative leader instead of Boris Johnson, saying now is not the time for “fantasies”.

In an exclusive article for The Telegraph, the former home secretary urges fellow Tory MPs not to be “naive” as they consider who should lead the country.

Ms Braverman says that Mr Sunak, the former chancellor, is the only candidate who can unite the party by working with all of its different factions.

The endorsement is a major boost for Mr Sunak, given Ms Braverman is a leading figure on the Right of the Tory Party who backed Liz Truss rather than Mr Sunak in the summer.

The article also confirms that Ms Braverman will not seek the leadership herself, after days of considering whether to join the contest.

Ms Braverman writes: “Things need to change. We, as a party, need to change. We need to provide leadership, stability and confidence to the British people. We cannot indulge in parochial or nativist fantasies.

“Yes, I want a leader of our party and our country to inspire hope for a better future and raise our spirits. And I need a leader who will put our house in order and apply a steady, careful hand on the tiller. That person, for me, is Rishi Sunak.

“We are in a fundamentally different world to 2019. What the country needs above all now is stability. Until recently, the Conservatives had an unassailable record on their ability to govern wisely in difficult economic times. We must rebuild that reputation – our party’s future depends on it and our country expects it.”

‘Naive’ to look back on Johnson days with sentimentality

The backing of Ms Braverman is significant given her status as an emerging figurehead of the party’s Right. Mr Sunak is seen by colleagues as a moderate.

Ms Braverman also becomes the latest Brexiteer to back Mr Sunak this weekend, in a blow to Mr Johnson, who sees delivering Brexit as one of his biggest achievements in office.

Ms Braverman, who served in Mr Johnson’s cabinet as attorney general, begins her piece by praising the former prime minister and saying he was the right choice as party leader in 2019.

But she goes on: “However, it would be naive to look back on those days with sentimentality. Today, the country is gripped by another crisis. People are worried about their livelihoods, how they will afford their bills and mortgages. Whether they will keep their jobs. Our economy has been bruised. Trust in politics is at a low. Our Conservative Party is divided and heading towards a wipeout.”

She adds later: “We need a prime minister who can command support from across the broad Conservative family. Someone who can meaningfully work with others, perhaps, of a different shade of blue.

“I am prepared to reach out to work with colleagues in the national interest, even if we have disagreed in the past.

“We need to move beyond Leaver or Remainer; One Nation or ERG; Right of the party or Left of the party; wets or thatcherites. Now, we all need to compromise and unite as optimistic and competent Conservatives. One person can build that team: Rishi Sunak.”

Support important given political positioning

Ms Baverman’s endorsement is especially important given her political positioning and Mr Sunak’s attempt to convince colleagues he can unite the party after months of civil war.

During her run for the leadership earlier this summer Ms Braverman became a rallying point for Conservative MPs on the Right of the party who were opposing Mr Sunak.

In that bid she called for tighter immigration controls, for the UK to leave the European Convention of Human Rights and for a stronger push back on political correctness.

Ms Braverman ended up backing Ms Truss and was appointed as home secretary, but the pair fell out over Ms Truss’s hopes to issue more visas for foreign workers to boost economic growth.

Ms Braverman resigned last week after leaking policy papers about migration to a Tory MP. She used her resignation letter to appear to urge Ms Truss to quit.

Her endorsement follows other leading Brexiteers coming out for Mr Sunak this weekend.

Kemi Badenoch, another Tory leadership rival this summer who was on the party’s Right, endorsed Mr Sunak rather than Mr Johnson.

Other Brexiteers to do so this weekend include Sir Geoffrey Cox, Theresa Villiers, Steve Baker, Lord Frost, David Davis and Steve Barclay.