Suella Braverman declares war on ‘politically correct nonsense’ at Home Office

BRITAIN-POLITICS/ - Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via Reuters

Suella Braverman has declared war on “politically correct nonsense” at the Home Office after staff at an internal event were ordered not to use words including “homosexual”.

Ms Braverman ordered a review in the wake of the event for civil servants in the Homeland Security Group earlier this month.

Attendees had been told not to call each other “mate” or use the words “homosexual” and “transsexual” as part of a 12-slide presentation on gendered language.

But Ms Braverman distanced her department from the guidance and is understood to have been frustrated by the seminar on the “right” words for staff to use.

“The Home Secretary has made her views very clear — she doesn’t want to see this kind of politically correct nonsense in the department,” a Home Office source told The Telegraph.

“How can the word ‘mate’ be a problem between colleagues? There’s been a review of what happened, and officials understand what’s to be expected in future.”

The discussion, held during working hours, also urged civil servants to wear rainbow lanyards, include personal pronouns in email signatures and join the LGBT Civil Service network, the Guido Fawkes website reported.

Lee Anderson, the Tory MP for Ashfield and a member of the home affairs committee, said: “I genuinely think that there are a tiny minority of out of touch Home Office managers in made up jobs that lay awake at night thinking up solutions to problems that do not exist.

“They need to concentrate on serving the British taxpayer rather than their own ridiculous ideology.”

The Home Office’s LGBT network held five events in as many months last year, including as an hour-long Power in Pride Trans Panel and a seminar on Challenging Assumptions of Masculinity to mark International Men’s Day.

During her time as Attorney General, Ms Braverman scrapped diversity training at the Government Legal Department after it emerged staff were spending almost 2,000 hours a year on courses including “micro-incivilities” and “how to be a straight ally”.

Story continues

Speaking at the time, she said: “Like the witch-finders of the Middle Ages, they don the outfit of the inquisitor and never tire of rooting out unbelievers.

“This does nothing to create solidarity and support, but rather keeps emphasising difference, creating a sense of ‘other’ and pitting different groups against each other.”

She pledged to stand up to “woke rubbish” during her summer Conservative leadership campaign and has also blamed “the Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati”, as well as the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats, for disruption caused by Just Stop Oil protests in recent months.

A Home Office spokesman said the department was “committed to supporting diversity and inclusion”, adding that the slide show in question “was used as part of an internal event in the Home Office, and is not official departmental or Government guidance”.