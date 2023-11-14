Suella Braverman is guilty of shameful insubordination

Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman

I well remember the first time I met Suella Braverman. She was a newly elected MP and we reminisced about the by-election her mother had fought when I was leader of the Conservative Party. I had formed a high opinion of her mother and so was very well disposed to Suella. I wished her well and looked forward to following her career.

So it is with some regret that I have observed her conduct, especially in recent weeks.

I have some experience of the challenges that face any Home Secretary. It is one of the most difficult jobs in government. But it does impose a special responsibility to be careful in one’s choice of language. I can’t remember another occasion when very senior police officers have accused the Home Secretary of exacerbating tensions – and at such a very sensitive time.

I obviously don’t know whether the account of her conversation with the Prime Minister is accurate – she claims to have accepted his offer to serve “on certain conditions”, which she then accuses him of betraying. But I do know, after serving in government for 12 years, that events sometimes make it impossible to do all one might like to do and a pragmatic solution is the right action to take.

I also know that it is totally unacceptable for a senior minister to refuse to agree to changes in a piece that was about to be published when those changes have been requested by, or on behalf of, the Prime Minister.

It is of course far from unknown for ministers, however senior, to have differences with the Prime Minister. When that happens ministers have a stark choice. Either they resign or they go along with the view of the prime minister, however uncomfortable that may be.

Mrs Braverman did neither. When she was asked to change the terms of her article in The Times, she didn’t resign. Instead she chose, deliberately, to flout the authority of the Prime Minister. No Prime minister could or should tolerate that degree of insubordination.

In her letter to the Prime Minister, Mrs Braverman says: “It is a privilege to serve and one we should not take for granted.” And also: “Service requires bravery and thinking of the common good.”

It’s a pity she didn’t reflect on the true meaning of these words.

Thinking of the common good requires one to put the common good before personal ambition and pique. Mrs Braverman has failed to live by those words. The Government is better off without her.

Lord Howard is a former Home Secretary and Leader of the Conservative Party

