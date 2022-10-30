Suella Braverman is ready to reveal all about her security breach

Suella Braverman is ready to set out her version of events over her resignation to counter claims that she gave a misleading account over the security breach that led to her departure.

Sources say the Home Secretary has a “chronology” of events that they claim dispels doubts over the speed with which she took action over the security breach when she emailed a government document to a senior Tory MP and also, accidentally, to another MP’s staffer.

They maintain it supports Mrs Braverman’s resignation letter in which she said she “rapidly” alerted officials and informed  Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, as soon as she realised her mistake.

Mrs Braverman quit as Home Secretary on Oct 19 acknowledging she had broken the ministerial code by using her personal email to send the document. She was reappointed on Oct 25 by Rishi Sunak, the new Prime Minister.

On Sunday Michael Gove, the Housing Secretary, defended her as a “first-rate, front-rank politician” who deserved a “second chance". He said Mrs Braverman's critics were gunning for her because she was doing a good job, adding: “You only take flak if you are over the target.”

The Government is under pressure to launch an inquiry into the affair as Labour prepares to force a debate and vote, demanding Mr Sunak “comes clean” and releases assessments of the security breach.

The BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday revealed an email from Mrs Braverman’s personal account. It told the recipient of the confidential message that Ms Braverman had sent in error to "delete and ignore" it. It also suggested it took four hours before the Cabinet Secretary was alerted.

However, a government source said: “We have a chronology where everything squares and shows her resignation is correct.” They maintained it confirmed that the Cabinet Secretary confronted her over the leak was “completely wrong” and had been first told by officials alerted by Mrs Braverman.

The Home Secretary sent the original email from her personal Gmail account to the wrong person, a member of Tory MP Andrew Percy’s parliamentary staff, at 7:25am on Oct 19. The document was a draft written ministerial statement related to immigration visas.

At 8:30am the recipient sent her a message saying that it had been sent in error. At 10:02am a message was then sent from the Mrs Braverman's personal Gmail account saying: "Please can you delete the message and ignore."

It is understood that Wendy Morton,the chief whip at the time, was told what had happened about half an hour later by the office that had received the message in error. She tried to call Mrs Braverman, then went to the Home Secretary’s parliamentary office just after 11.30am.

It is understood Mrs Braverman bumped into Mr Percy before PMQs at 12 noon where she apologised for the misdirected email. At 12, she told her officials and asked for the Cabinet Secretary to be informed.

A source said she recognised it was wrong to have sent the document to the MP. “As soon as possible in the middle of a packed schedule, officials were told and contacted the Cabinet Secretary,” they said.

Yvette Cooper, shadow home secretary, said the claim to have acted “rapidly” appeared misleading and “that she was instead caught out and still took several hours to report it.

“In addition to the many outstanding questions about other alleged security breaches and leak investigations, this also raises questions about the accuracy of Suella Braverman’s response and how seriously she takes these issues,” she said.

“Rishi Sunak promised “integrity, professionalism and accountability”. Choosing to reappoint Suella Braverman to one of the most important jobs in government just six days after this breach took place fails on all three counts.”

On Sunday George Osborne, the former Conservative chancellor, claimed Downing Street was calculating that Suella Braverman would "blow up".

Mr Osborne told Channel 4's The Andrew Neil Show: "I think they probably made a calculation in Downing Street that she's going to blow up – and that's fine by them because, you know, she's no fan of theirs and they're no fan of hers.

"But there is collateral damage as you're trying to relaunch the Conservative Party as a fresh, not just economic offer, but an ethical offer."

