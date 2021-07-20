Sue Perkins announced as new host of Just A Minute

Sue Perkins said she was "beyond delighted" to be taking over the show

Broadcaster and writer Sue Perkins is the next host of Radio 4's long-running quiz show Just a Minute.

Her appointment follows the death of Nicholas Parsons, who hosted the programme for more than five decades.

Radio 4 has been using a rotating series of guest presenters since Parsons died in January of last year.

But Perkins, who is a regular Just A Minute contestant, will step into the role full-time when the comedy show begins its forthcoming 87th series.

The quiz asks panellists to speak for 60 seconds about a particular subject without hesitation, repetition or deviation.

Recent guest hosts have included Jo Brand, Gyles Brandreth, Paul Merton, Stephen Fry, Nish Kumar, Lucy Porter, Tom Allen and Jenny Eclair.

Perkins said: "I'm beyond delighted to be asked to host this most legendary of shows. Nicholas's shoes are way too big to fill, but I shall bring my own shoes, and work my socks off in them to keep our listeners entertained."

Mohit Bakaya, controller of Radio 4, added: "A repetition of Nicholas Parsons' singular, and much missed, genius, was never likely, and a deviation was always on the cards. However, it is without any hesitation that I announce my absolute delight that Sue Perkins has agreed to be the new host of Just a Minute.

"She is a brilliant, quick-witted comedian, who will, I know, make JAM her very own. I look forward to hearing how she will hold the likes of Paul and Gyles to account as she keeps the flag flying on this much loved member of the Radio 4 family."

Parsons' widow, Annie, said Perkins had her full support, adding that that she "had no doubt that Nicholas would be delighted" with her appointment.

Perkins first appeared on Just A Minute in 2000. The next series of of the show begins on Monday 6 September on Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.