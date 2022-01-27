Sue Gray Report May Not Now Appear Until Next Week

Boris Johnson is waiting for Sue Gray's verdict on alleged Downing Street parties (Photo: Victoria Jones via PA Wire/PA Images)

Boris Johnson has still not received Sue Gray’s report into allegations of Downing Street parties during lockdown - meaning it may not be made public until next week.

No.10 had been expected to receive the eagerly-anticipated document on Wednesday, and has promised to make a House of Commons statement on it shortly afterwards.

But it is understood the report is still being pored over by lawyers, the police and human resources officials before being handed to the prime minister.

The process has been complicated by the Metropolitan Police’s decision to investigate “a number” of the alleged gatherings, raising fears that parts of the Gray report could prejudice any future criminal proceedings.

In a briefing for political journalists this morning, the PM’s official spokesman would only say it remained “hypothetically possible” for the report to come out on Thursday or Friday.

The spokesman said: “We haven’t received it yet. Obviously we will keep the [House of Commons] Speaker updated should it come today or should it come tomorrow about what is possible.

“It remains hypothetically possible to still publish it today or tomorrow, but obviously we will have to keep in close contact with the Speaker about the parliamentary process.”

In a further sign that publication is not imminent, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs that no statements were expected to be made in the House on Thursday.

The Commons is sitting on Friday to consider backbench Private Members Bills, meaning Government business is not usually considered.

Rees-Mogg said: “My view is that every sitting day is a proper sitting day. There are not greater or lesser days of business in this House.

“The House of Commons sitting is an important constitutional activity and statements made on a Friday are as valid as statements made on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or a Thursday.

“I don’t know when the report will be published, I don’t know when it will be possible to announce a statement, but I am certainly of the view and I know Mr Speaker you share this view that this House has the right to know first.”

Meanwhile, the PM’s spokesman also dismissed suggestions that No. 10 will seek to block the publication of parts of the report.

He said: “It remains our intention to publish the report as it is received from the investigation.”

