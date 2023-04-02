Sue Gray held talks with Gordon Brown before taking Labour Party job

Sue Gray

Sue Gray, the partygate investigator, made a series of visits to Gordon Brown months before she was offered a job by Sir Keir Starmer, it has emerged.

The senior civil servant has visited the former Labour prime minister’s home in Scotland on a number of occasions over the past two years.

Sources told the Mail on Sunday the trips were to discuss the review of the constitution Mr Brown was carrying out on behalf of Sir Keir.

The review led to the Labour leader’s announcement in December that if he gets into No 10, he will move power out of London to the nations and regions.

But a Labour source said the purpose of Ms Gray’s visits had been strictly in her capacity as a civil servant, working on behalf of the Government in full knowledge of ministers.

The source said the meetings had nothing to do with Mr Brown’s review for Labour - and had been signed off by Whitehall.

“All meetings with the former prime minister were done with the full knowledge and support of ministers,” said a Labour spokesman.

A Whitehall source said Ms Gray had visited Mr Brown at home at least twice between 2021 and 2022, adding: “It is staggering that a senior government official was having these talks.”

Controversy over chief of staff role

Mr Gray’s meetings are controversial because she was the senior civil servant who carried out the investigation into lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street during Boris Johnson’s time in office.

Her decision to take a political role with Sir Keir as his chief of staff has caused some of Mr Johnson’s allies to raise questions about her integrity while she was a civil servant.

They argue that her appointment proves that her probe into his behaviour in Downing Street was a “cynical stitch-up” by his political opponents.

Sir Keir's spokesman categorically denied Ms Gray had been in talks with the party for an extended period, saying: “As is well documented, and Keir has said, the chief of staff vacancy only arose in autumn 2022.”

Story continues

Mr Brown's 40-point plan includes replacing the House of Lords with an elected second chamber and giving newly devolved regions in England powers over skills, transport, planning and culture.

It also recommends 288 "new economic clusters" capable of creating thousands of high-paid jobs.

A government source confirmed that the Brown meetings had been signed off, but added: "If Sue Gray did know what the rules were, why didn't she declare all the other meetings she had with Labour while she was still a supposedly ‘impartial’ civil servant working for the Government?"