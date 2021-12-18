Who is Sue Gray, the new head of No 10 Christmas parties inquiry?

Photograph: Gov.uk/PA

Powerful civil servant once described as ‘deputy God’ is seen as authoritative and no pushover





Sue Gray is the top civil servant who has been tasked with leading an inquiry into alleged Christmas parties at Downing Street and the Department for Education in November and December last year, at a time when indoor socialising was banned.

Gray, once described as “deputy God”, has been roped in to replace the cabinet secretary, Simon Case, who quit leading the inquiry after claims emerged that he had held a party himself.

Gray, 64, is the second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and was previously director general of propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office from 2012 to 2018.

Related: Covid Christmas parties: timeline of government’s alleged festivities

She also sits on the panel deciding on who will be next chair of the media regulator Ofcom, and was once described by a former BBC Newsnight policy editor as “the most powerful person you’ve never heard of”.

Gray is seen as a authoritative figure who would not pull any punches in an inquiry, a field she has experience in: she oversaw the Plebgate inquiry in 2012 after the former chief whip Andrew Mitchell was accused of calling a policeman a “pleb” at the Downing Street gates.

The same year, then Labour MP Paul Flynn referred to Gray as “deputy God” in a meeting of parliament’s public administration committee.

The former Tory MP and Cabinet Office minister Oliver Letwin reportedly said of Gray: “It took me precisely two years before I realised who it is that runs Britain. Our great United Kingdom is actually entirely run by a lady called Sue Gray, the head of ethics or something in the Cabinet Office. Unless she agrees, things just don’t happen.”

The Tory MP Richard Holden told BBC Newsnight on Friday that Gray was “formidable” and described her as “not a pushover”.

Related: Ministers at odds over Downing Street Christmas parties

Story continues

Gray was brought in after the Guido Fawkes website reported on Friday that two Christmas parties were held in Case’s department, the Cabinet Office, in December 2020, when restrictions were in place.

Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said it was Gray’s job now to be thorough and restore public trust.

Rayner said: “At the moment, people are saying ‘Which department didn’t have a party?’

“It’s incredibly disappointing because we all know what was happening when these parties were going on, people couldn’t see their loved ones who were dying, and were making incredible sacrifices.

“So I do think that the investigation has to get to the bottom, but I think that the evidence already is showing that Boris Johnson has set a tone for this government and has allowed this to happen under his watch.”

She added that Gray should hand over any evidence of lawbreaking she might uncover to the police.