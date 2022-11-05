Sue Cleaver: Who is the I’m a Celebrity 2022 contestant and what is she famous for?

If you often find yourself envying the lives of the rich and famous, it’s time for the annual antidote as I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV.

Back for a 22nd season, the ratings favourite will see a wide range of celebrities scream, cry and whine their way through scary tasks in a bid to become king or queen of the jungle.

Ant and Dec are presenting once again, giving on-the-ground coverage from Australia, as famous faces such as Matt Hancock, Chris Moyles and Boy George face the Bushtucker Trials.

You can find the full list of 2022 contestants here.

One of the brave celebrities signed up for this season of the survival show is Sue Cleaver – here’s all you need to know about her.

Cleaver was born in Hertfordshire but has had ties to Manchester since childhood. After training at the Manchester Metropolitan School of Theatre, she began working professionally with occasional roles in TV and film, including the series A Touch of Frost.

From 1998 to 2000, she played Glenda in dinnerladies, a comedy series written by Victoria Wood.

Her biggest role came in 2000 when she joined the cast of Coronation Street as Eileen Grimshaw, mother of two sons Jason and Todd. One of her character’s major storylines came as Todd went on a journey of realising and accepting his sexuality.

Sue Cleaver on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)

This isn’t the first time a Corrie veteran has entered the jungle; Cleaver’s co-stars Jennie McAlpine (Fiz Brown) and Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald) have also been through the I’m a Celebrity experience.

Ahead of her entry, Cleaver spoke of how she’d discussed jungle life with her colleagues.

“I have spoken to Jennie and Simon,” she said. “They seemed to think I will have an absolute ball. They have told me I will love it and have a great time. It is very positive and I am going there feeling excited.”

In terms of her phobias, she’s chosen to keep them close to her chest.

“I am going in with an open mind,” she said. “Nothing is going to kill us and I am not going to wind myself up, trying to overthink everything. I don’t know how I will behave and I am going to let the experience unfold in front of my eyes .”

I’m a Celebrity launches on ITV on Sunday 6 November at 9pm.