Sue Bird's Birthday Message To Girlfriend Megan Rapinoe Is A Showstopper

WNBA star Sue Bird provided the heart for her happy birthday to girlfriend Megan Rapinoe on Sunday. Rapinoe provided the humor.

Bird posted a video on Instagram of Rapinoe dancing joyously in a hot tub, telling her soccer star companion: “How you live life on the outside is how you make me feel on the inside.”

Rapinoe can be seen rocking out, complete with some excellent air drumming and air conducting, to Maggie Rogers’ “Back in My Body.”

“I love you, baby. Happy Birthday!! NOW GO DANCE YOUR ASS OFF,” Bird continued.

Rapinoe turned 35 on Sunday during a coronavirus-stunted sports summer, almost a year after leading the U.S. women to their second straight World Cup title. Rapinoe recently declined to play in the ongoing National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup tournament.

Bird, who has won three WNBA championships and four Olympic gold medals, was set to join her Seattle Storm teammates for an abbreviated 22-game WNBA season in Bradenton, Florida, to begin July 24.

The two have been together for three years, People noted.

