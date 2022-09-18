Sue Barker talks of leaving Wimbledon on ‘own terms’ after A Question of Sport sacking

Sue Barker fronted the BBC's coverage of Wimbledon for three decades - Amanda Benson/BBC/PA

Sue Barker has said she wanted to leave Wimbledon on her “own terms” rather than be “pushed out the door”, as she referenced her exit from A Question Of Sport after 24 years.

The veteran broadcaster and tennis star, 66, bid a tearful farewell to the tournament this year after 30 years of presenting the BBC's flagship coverage.

Appearing on Desert Island Discs, the former French Open champion reminisced about the highs and lows of her career and told presenter Lauren Laverne that the way she and her fellow A Question of Sport team captains, Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell, had been replaced meant she wanted to be in control of her Wimbledon departure.

Barker said: “Matt, Tuffers, and I, we are like best mates and we had such a bond and we absolutely loved that programme.

“We were devastated when it came to an end but all good things have to come to an end.

“It wasn't our choice and we sort of knew it was coming.

“The way it was handled made me think more about Wimbledon and about why I then wanted to walk away on my own terms rather than be pushed out the door.

“To be taken into a room after 24 years and be told 'We don't want you anymore', I just wish they handled the end a little better.”

Reflecting on her transition from playing the sport to covering it, she said: “It’s a very similar skill, being able to put out of your head what’s happening around you and just focus on what you need to focus on.”

Barker started her career as a tennis player, defeating Renáta Tomanová in the 1976 French Open and earning her only Grand Slam title.

'I don't know how I held it together'

The Devon-born presenter, who said Wimbledon is “in my DNA”, chose the soundtrack to Wimbledon's Parade Of Champions 2022 as her first desert island disc.

Struggling to hold back her tears, she told Laverne: “It was so wonderful and at the end of it John McEnroe decided to say 'well done' to me for 30 years and the crowds reaction went on and on and for them to give me that ovation, I thought 'job done'.

“It was really really emotional. I don't know how I held it together out there.”

To mark Barker stepping down from her role, commentator and former Wimbledon champion McEnroe introduced a film of Barker's highlights, featuring many famous faces.

Speaking about the tributes, which saw her idol Billie Jean King call her the greatest of all time, Barker said: “I never expected the tributes from my fellow players from my era and from the current era.

“It was surprising, embarrassing, emotional, it was everything.”

Barker selected King’s autobiography as her book to take to the Desert Island.