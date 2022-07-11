Sue Barker Bids Tearful Farewell To Hosting BBC's Wimbledon Coverage After '30 Amazing Years'

Sue Barker following the final of the men's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday (Photo: Adam Davy via PA Wire/PA Images)

Sue Barker following the final of the men's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday (Photo: Adam Davy via PA Wire/PA Images)

Sue Barker has bid a tearful farewell to Wimbledon after 30 years of hosting the BBC’s coverage.

During an emotional goodbye on Sunday, which also saw the men’s final take place, the broadcaster called covering the event for the last three decades an “absolute privilege”.

Sue – who was a professional tennis player and achieved a Grand Slam singles title after winning the French Open in 1976 – was shown a film charting her highlights both as a player and a presenter.

During the film many famous faces paid tribute, including former player Tim Henman, who said: “I think my final message to Sue is that I’ll miss her massively, professionally.

“She’s been here every Wimbledon that I’ve ever been involved in as a professional player and now working on the tournament side and for the BBC.

“We’ll miss her massively but hopefully it’ll give her more time to get to the royal box in the evening and have a few more glasses of champagne. So I look forward to that.”

Former world number one tennis player Billie Jean King said: “Sue you know I’m upset you’re leaving, right?

“I know you have to. I’m probably leaving too, don’t worry.

“Anyway, thank you for everything. And I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens in the next chapter of your life and just go for it.”

After the film drew to a close Sue was visibly moved and cried as her fellow presenters continued to praise her for her achievements.

Billie said: “She’s the GOAT. Best ever.”

Presenter Clare Balding also appeared to choke up as she wished Sue well.

“And I think it’s fair to say, we’ve broken her,” Clare said.

Sue managed to get a couple of sentences out despite her tears, saying: “It’s been an absolute privilege. I’ve loved it. Thirty amazing years. Thank you.”

A crowd of Wimbledon fans gathered below the commentary box and could be heard clapping, cheering and chanting Sue’s name.

Story continues

During the film charting her career, the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic said: “Sue please don’t leave. I heard bad news today that after 30 years you decided to finish.

“You are probably the most legendary broadcaster for tennis in Great Britain, so tennis is going to miss you, I’m going to miss you and miss the interviews.

“Hopefully I get a chance to have at least one interview with you before you leave. So I get to say goodbye to you in person.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done and contributed to our sport.”

Former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said: “You’ve been amazing for our sport and I’ve always, well I’ve grown up watching you on the TV, and then obviously I’ve been interviewed by you many times.

“I’ve loved watching you on Question Of Sport as well. You’re going to be sadly missed by everyone who loves and watches tennis in this country.

“We’re all sad about it but yeah, all the best in your retirement.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

READ MORE: