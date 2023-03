PureWow

Maybe you’re obsessed with the movie Brooklyn. Maybe you love the fact that the Irish are known to have all the luck. Whatever the reason, these 13 adorable Irish baby girl names will help you cherish the heritage—and wow your friends with your baby name originality, too. 100 Irish Baby Names We're Totally Going to Steal 1. Catriona Twenty20 Meaning “pure,” it’s pronounced “Cat-tree-na.” It also translates well across cultures: in French, Katharina and in Greek, Aikaterina. Literati may recogniz