Sudharsan half-century steers Titans to six-wicket victory over Capitals

Sai Sudharsan's unbeaten 62 helped Gujarat Titans continue their winning start in the IPL with a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals.

Chasing 163, defending champions Gujarat lost three wickets before the end of the powerplay, including that of captain Hardik Pandya for just five.

But Sudharsan's half-century, aided by a big-hitting cameo from David Miller (31 off 16), set up an ultimately straightforward win.

The 21-year-old survived an eighth-over review for caught behind and put on 53 for the fourth wicket with Vijay Shankar (29).

Miller then joined Sudharsan in the middle and ensured the Titans raced to their target with 11 balls to spare – the Capitals' 162-8 never having really looked like being enough.

David Warner had opened with 37 but required 32 balls, with that plodding run rate keeping the Titans firmly in the match.

Nortje enjoys opener rewards

In a brief spell in which the Capitals looked capable of causing their opponents some problems, Anrich Nortje dismissed openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill.

Since the start of the 2022 tournament, Nortje has taken the wicket of six openers, the second-most among Capitals bowlers.

Miller turns on the style

The Titans have an impressive record chasing targets of 150 or more, doing so a leading seven times in the past two years.

They were able to do so this time in large part due to Miller's contribution, which saw two fours and two sixes in a 28-minute dash to the finish.