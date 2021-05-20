If You Suddenly Have a Ton of Gray Hair, You're Not Alone

Kayla Greaves
·7 min read
If You Suddenly Have a Ton of Gray Hair, You're Not Alone
If You Suddenly Have a Ton of Gray Hair, You're Not Alone

Alexandra Tran/Unsplash

In not so surprising news: everything has become more stressful since March 2020. You know, when the coronavirus shut the world down and quarantine took over our lives.

Within the span of a day, what we considered simple, every day tasks, like going to the grocery store or grabbing coffee with a friend, became a lot more complicated. And dare I say... somewhat frightening?

Between trying to maintain a "regular" work schedule, managing childcare (for those who have kids), and the never-ending cycle of horrific news, our bodies, minds, and souls have grown anxious and weary — and it may be showing up on our hair.

On Twitter, several people have said they've seen an increase in grays over the last year. And while there's nothing wrong or inherently "bad" about going gray (in fact, it's normal and natural), stress in general can potentially lead to pre-mature hair pigment loss.

To find out more about this growing phenomenon, we spoke with a few top dermatologists and a celebrity colorist to learn more about pandemic graying, along with haircare solutions for your new multidimensional color.

What Makes Hair Go Gray In the First Place?

As we get older, getting gray hair is pretty much inevitable for most people. However, there are a number of other factors that can cause pre-mature loss of hair color.

"We have melanocytes, or pigment-producing cells in our hair follicles that give hair its color," Dr. Robert Finney, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Entière Dermatology tells InStyle. "Hair naturally cycles through growth and resting phases. As we get older, usually around the age of 35, each time it enters a growing cycle, the pigment producing cells generate less pigment and over time can stop altogether, resulting in gray hairs. Genetics also definitely play a role with patients who gray earlier being more genetically predisposed."

Genes aside, Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Laser & Skin Surgery Center of NY adds that both physical and emotional stress along with a variety of ailments, such as metabolic disorders and autoimmune conditions, can cause pre-mature graying.

Has the Pandemic Caused More People To Go Gray Pre-Maturely?

While there are no official studies that can lead us to a definitive answer, chances are it has. Either that, or people have just had more time to closely examine their hair.

"Since the pandemic, many have been undergoing a lot of stress which may contribute to the appearance of more gray hairs," Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City shares. "While more research is needed, stress may contribute to graying hair as it leads to oxidative damage, which can lead to damage to the pigment-producing cells, leading to less melanin being produced."

However, Dr. Garshick does point to a 2020 study published for the National Library of Medicine where researchers found that a stress response in mice led to graying hairs. Aside from that, the dermatologist adds that it could be less about an increase of gray hairs popping up, and more about people just having more time to notice them with being forced to look at themselves on Zoom or in the mirror, and not going to the salon as frequently.

That said, Clairol Color partner and celebrity colorist Jeremy Tardo says he has noticed an uptick in clients with graying hair, but not everyone wants them hidden.

"Some really want them covered, others want to have them blended with their hair color, and a couple even want to rock full on gray," he says.

As We Come Out Of the Pandemic, Will We See a Decrease In Pre-Mature Graying?

According to Dr. Garshick, it's difficult to say yes or no, considering that pandemic stress isn't the only potential contributing factor here.

"Given much of what contributes to graying is age and genetics, it is possible this will remain the same even as the world opens up," she says. "While it is always important to be mindful about reducing stress levels for all health conditions, there is not enough evidence to suggest that reducing stress, particularly as the world starts to open up, will prevent gray hairs."

And unless you plan on dyeing your hair, there's no other current way to repigment hair, Dr. Finney confirms. But that could potentially change in the future.

"One study has shown patients with cancer who were being treated with immunotherapy had darkening of the gray hair while on the treatment," says Dr. Garshick. "[This] suggests a possible mechanism to turn hair brown after being gray, so more research is needed."

I Want To Embrace My New Grays. What Should I Know About Haircare?

As hair loses pigment, the texture can change and strands tend to become more prone to dryness, so you'll want to keep moisturizing products in your arsenal.

For cleansing the hair, Tardo is a fan of the Silver Shampoo from Sachajuan. "This should be used once a week to keep your hair tone bright and icy," he shares. As far as conditioning treatments go, he swears by Olaplex.

"Olaplex Number 3 is great to prevent split ends and keep your hair strong whether you choose to continue coloring your greys or even if you leave them natural," the colorist says.

However, if you prefer a more personalized regimen, feel free to go to your trusted stylist for a consultation before you switch up your at-home routine.

I'm Not Feeling My Gray Hairs Just Yet. What Can I Do About Them?

While there's no way to reverse graying hair, there are plenty of quality dyes you can use to conceal them. And you don't necessarily have to go to the salon to get the job done.

"My DIY color suggestion for gray coverage is Clairol Nice 'N Easy," says Tardo. "It's a full spectrum color range that is user friendly and gentle on my clients' hair. It's super important to me that my clients return to me with healthy hair. When in the salon, ask for Bob & Shag Hair Vitamin Pack to be added into your color mixture for extra nourishment to your hair and longer lasting color."

Another important thing to note: do not pluck out your grays.

"This can create inflammation of the follicle, increase risk of infected follicles and ingrown hairs and ultimately over-plucking leads to scarring and permanent loss of the follicle," Dr. Finney says. "If you don't want to embrace your grays, color them, don't pluck them!"

Is There a Way To Avoid Going Gray In the First Place?

The long and short answer is no, at least as of right now. But eating plenty of vitamin-rich fruits and vegetables and avoiding stress could potentially help.

"You can read that certain vitamins or supplements can delay premature graying, but there is no good science to back these up to date," says Dr. Rose. "The best things to do are to try to reduce stress as much as possible, get adequate sleep and to eat a well-balanced diet."

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic's sidekick in last year's playoffs was Jamal Murray. This year, it'll be Michael Porter Jr. The small forward averaged 19 points and 7.3 rebounds in a breakout season while helping the Denver Nuggets overcome a bundle of injuries, most notably Murray's season-ending ACL tear last month. “Michael's going to be ultra important for us on both ends of the floor. He's got to be that second scoring option for us,” said coach Michael Malone, whose team opens its best-of-seven series against Portland on Saturday night. "He was really important for our postseason run last year and I have no doubt that he's up for the challenge this year.” Porter, who missed his rookie season in 2018-19 because of a back injury that limited him to three games at Missouri, earned Malone's trust by ratcheting up his game when play resumed in the bubble at Walt Disney World last season. Porter was working his way through defensive deficiencies and averaging 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds off the bench before play was suspended because of the coronavirus. “We went down to Orlando, we didn't have anybody, we had all bigs, and Michael got a tremendous chance to play in the eight seeding games," said Malone. Porter was named to the All-Bubble Second Team after averaging 22 points and 8.6 assists in Denver’s eight seeding games. “I think that allowed Michael to get confidence in himself, but also his teammates, the coaching staff to say, ‘OK, you know what? We can throw more at this kid and he’s more than ready to take it and run with it,'” Malone said. “And that translated into the postseason,” where Porter averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 boards in a prelude to his breakout season. Malone said he wondered whether the Nuggets could win half of their remaining 18 games after Murray, who averaged 31 points in last year's playoffs, got hurt on April 12. “How are we going to weather the storm?” Malone said. “And Michael continued to step up his game even more, allowing us to go 13-5 down the stretch." Porter did this despite drawing extra attention from opponents. With Murray and Jokic on the court, Porter often got the ball for wide-open 3s or uncontested drives. But “when you're the focal point of a team's scouting report, you've got to really use your head to get shots," Porter said. And rebounds — playing more on the wing than “just chillin' in the corner” makes it harder to crash the boards. Porter is still stuffing the stat sheet, however, and continuing to round out his game, which now includes some bona fide defensive pluck. And he's eager to take this heavier role into the postseason. “I have more responsibility on my shoulders and I'm welcoming it,” Porter said. “I'm embracing it. It's where I wanted to be, progressing, taking a jump. "I want to take a jump every year. I'm never going to be content. So, I'm embracing it and I'm excited to see what teams throw at me and how I'm going to overcome.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press