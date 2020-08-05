‘Suddenly Single at Sixty’ Offers Sage Advice and Humorous Insight to Widows and Divorcees Reentering the Dating World

Patricia J. Koprucki takes a tender yet comical approach to helping women baby boomers navigate romance and relationships after loss





CARBONDALE, Ill., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dating has changed drastically over the last two decades, with many conversations and committed relationships beginning on dating applications and websites. However, for the baby boomer generation who primarily did their courting offline and sans smartphone, adjusting to this new, technologized world of dating can be daunting albeit increasingly necessary during this time of social distancing and isolation.

“Suddenly Single at Sixty: A Guide to Overcoming the Loss of Your Significant Other” by Patricia J. Koprucki is designed to help widowed and divorced baby boomer women move forward and navigate singlehood. Through warmth and humor, Koprucki provides tools and interactive checklists to help readers determine what they want from a relationship, interpret dating profiles, communicate effectively and, most importantly, find happiness while honoring the memories of their loved ones.

Koprucki also peppers in advice on other challenges of being alone, from tackling technology and appliance repair to surviving holidays and dealing with changed dynamics in friendships. Having found very few resources on how to cope with loss while remaining independent, she was motivated to help others adapt to their new way of living while processing their grief, anger and pain.

“When my husband died, I had to relearn how to live,” wrote Koprucki. “There are many other baby boomers out there who are in my position, and I want to help them understand and deal with what they are experiencing with humor, flexibility and compassion.”

“Sobering relationship advice yet wickedly funny at times,” writes Kirkus Reviews.

Equal parts self-help guide and empathetic companion, “Suddenly Single at Sixty” acknowledges the complex reality of grief and healing, and empowers survivors to embrace life even after unimaginable loss.

“Suddenly Single at Sixty: A Guide to Overcoming the Loss of Your Significant Other”

By Patricia J. Koprucki

ISBN: 9781504314183 (softcover); 9781504314190 (electronic)

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Balboa Press

About the author

Patricia J. Koprucki received an undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois, a master’s degree from Southern Illinois University and a JD from the University of Cincinnati College of Law. She is a partner with her sister, Elizabeth, in an online editing service for medical residency applicants, teaches at Southern Illinois University and is a practicing attorney (although this book contains no legal advice). Koprucki enjoys spending time with her family, particularly her nieces and nephews whose artistic creations (including comedic personas) inspire and delight, and with her wonderful neighbors who have been there for her family through many challenges and celebrations. Koprucki resides in Southern Illinois with her extended human and canine family.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

Attachment

CONTACT: Leslie Standridge LAVIDGE 4809982600 lstandridge@lavidge.com



