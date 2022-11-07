You can suddenly see more in first performance video from off-Broadway Little Shop of Horrors

Looking for some sweet understanding? Suddenly, Seymour shows you, you can.

In this exclusive video, Rob McClure and Lena Hall perform the iconic duet between Seymour and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, as the latest actors to step into the ongoing off-Broadway revival of the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken delight.

Though this production first opened in 2019 at the Westside Theater and has been running ever since (with a pause for the COVID-19 shutdown), this is the first official video to be released from the show.

Little Shop of Horrors

Emilio Madrid

"Suddenly, Seymour," a popular duet for musical theater fans, comes in Act 2 as a point of romantic connection between the nebbish Seymour and the ditzy Audrey after her abusive dentist boyfriend Orin mysteriously disappears.

Based on a 1960 dark comedy, Little Shop of Horrors follows plant shop employee Seymour, whose discovery of a strange, exotic plant that he dubs Audrey II catapults him to sudden fame and success. But the cost of Audrey II's influence is great, as she only consumes blood — but will Seymour commit murder if it means he can have the job and the girl he's always dreamed of?

The show original played off-Broadway in 1986 and has since become a musical theater favorite. This current revival has featured the likes of Jonathan Groff, Conrad Ricamora, Jeremy Jordan, and Skylar Astin as Seymour. Tony winner Matt Doyle will assume the role this November.

Watch the video above for more.

