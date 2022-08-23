Suddath Launches New Final Mile Delivery Solution

The Suddath Companies
·4 min read

NXTPoint Final Mile Integrates Proven Expertise with Innovative Technology

NXT Point Final Mile

At NXTPoint Final Mile, innovation reaches a new level powered by Synoptic, proprietary technology that gives clients and their end customers greater visibility and control throughout all stages of the last mile process.
New Final Mile Delivery Solution from Suddath

Using Synoptic, NXTPoint's proprietary order management and delivery tracking technology, clients and their end customers can track the progress of an order from warehouse departure to successful delivery confirmation. Client-focused features also include customizable dashboards, reporting metrics and workflows that adjust to immediately track and resolve any unexpected issues that may arise along the last mile delivery process.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Suddath Companies is pleased to announce the launch of NXTPoint Final Mile, a new business line specializing in the delivery of over-dimensional, heavy goods. Building on Suddath®’s 100 years of expertise and position as one of the nation’s largest providers of appliance delivery services, NXTPoint Final Mile meets the needs of clients and end consumers requiring flexible, customized options for the delivery of such additional items as furniture/case goods, mattresses, exercise equipment and electronics.

Service options range from to-the-door delivery to white-glove-level assistance, as well as reverse logistics solutions for managing removals and returns.

A surge in ecommerce sales continues to fuel demand for last mile services, with industry indicators predicting the global market to grow from US $108 billion in 2020 to over US $200 billion by 2027. In this highly competitive and fluid environment, many retailers struggle to find a final mile carrier that can consistently meet their quality standards, offer a range of flexible delivery and installation options, and quickly scale along with rapidly changing market conditions and order volumes. Whether companies need support for periodic transactions or fully dedicated facilities and resources to manage high densities, NXTPoint Final Mile stands ready to serve, bringing together owned assets, a growing national network of vetted partners, and Synoptic – its proprietary order management and delivery tracking technology platform.

“Building on the success and trust that our parent company has earned, NXTPoint takes a long and proven history of technical expertise and high-touch service to the next level,” shares NXTPoint Final Mile Vice President and General Manager, Ron Borgman. “Our technology solution is a game-changer in this space, giving all parties access to the same information and updates in real time, allowing us to adapt and respond to any changes in a fraction of the time it takes other delivery companies,” added Borgman. “The experience during the last mile delivery process can significantly influence whether consumers have a negative or positive view of the brands they buy from. It’s our job to delight our clients and their customers in those critical moments that matter the most.”

Under the direction of a leadership team with nearly 50 years of combined industry experience and proven expertise in the over-dimensional home delivery segment, NXTPoint Final Mile will be positioned to serve any customer across the United States through owned locations, highly trained and vetted partners and 3.5 million square feet of warehouse space. Companies interested in being part of this unique and fast-growing last mile solution can learn more via the NXTPoint Final Mile’s Join Our Network resource.

For additional information, see NXTPoint Final Mile.

###

About NXTPoint Final Mile

NXTPoint Final Mile provides a consistent nationwide delivery solution for over-dimensional, heavy goods including furniture, mattresses, appliances, exercise equipment and electronics. As a wholly owned Suddath business, NXTPoint Final Mile is the dedicated brand of one of the largest home appliance delivery providers, bringing together more than a century of transportation and logistics expertise and a track record of success built on delivering over two million products to homes each year. Through a combination of owned assets, an established partner network, and proprietary order management and tracking technology, NXTPoint Final Mile provides a complete solution to manage the physical delivery, processes, and any post-delivery removal or reverse solutions needed – all leading to more positive customer experiences. To learn more, see NXTPoint Final Mile.


About The Suddath Companies

Suddath moves people, businesses, and products.
Suddath, a trusted name in moving and logistics for over a century, is a $736-million global transportation, relocation and specialized logistics company, serving 180 countries through its diverse set of brands. Suddath’s 2,000+ employees provide customers with tailored solutions, expert insights and dependable service – all with the highest levels of customer care. With 45 locations and 3.5 million square feet of warehouse space, Suddath moves more than 80,000 households annually, including 38,000 military families, has grown into North America’s largest commercial mover, and made over 800,000 residential deliveries last year. For more information, see suddath.com/about.

Attachments

CONTACT: Kristin White Suddath 19043061947 kristin.white@suddath.com


