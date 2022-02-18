Sudbury's health unit denounces all ‘acts and symbols of hate’ in trucker convoy protest

Sudbury’s health unit formally denounced all “acts and symbols of hate” associated with the trucker convoy protest in Ottawa during its first board meeting of 2022.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts’ board of health unanimously passed a motion to support a statement issued by the Ontario Public Health Association (OPHA) at the end of January.

The statement acknowledged the right to protest as a “fundamental element of our democracy,” but condemned the “hate-filled racist and white supremacist symbols and messages flowing from the demonstrations” in the nation’s capital.

As part of the motion, the board of health encouraged other Ontario public health units and the Association of Local Public Health Agencies to do the same.

“We denounce all forms of hate, bigotry, racism, antisemitism, and discrimination. Acts and symbols of hate are unwelcome and should not be tolerated. Silence is not acceptable,” said the statement issued by OPHA on Jan. 31.

“We urge political leaders from all levels and parties to speak out against such hate and racism, and to promote the importance of vaccines and other public health measures that are protecting all of us, especially the most vulnerable against illness, hospitalization, and death.”

The statement added that “change can only happen when we stand up and speak out.”

“Let’s work together to build a society that values diversity, inclusion, and optimal health for all,” said OPHA.

A convoy of truckers departed western Canada on Jan. 23 in protest of COVID-19 vaccination mandates and passport systems. The protesters arrived in Ottawa about a week later.

Media reported sightings of Confederate and Nazi flags during the demonstration, but protesters maintain that the convoy should not be condemned for the actions of a small minority.

The motion passed during the board of health meeting detailed a number of reasons Sudbury’s health unit decided to support OPHA’s statement.

It said that one of the goals of Ontario Public Health Standards is to reduce health inequities.

“Health equity is a foundational standard of the OPHS, and programs and services must be implemented in accordance with the Health Equity Guideline,” said the motion.

This includes the requirement to apply anti-racist, anti-oppressive, and culturally safe approaches to public health practice.

“The vision of the board of health for Public Health Sudbury and Districts, Healthier communities for all, is further guided by its mission and strategic plan, both of which prioritize action in support of health equity,” the motion continued.

“The board of health … is a leader among Ontario local public health agencies in their longstanding commitment to health and racial equality.”

Notably, board members endorsed the Racial Equity Action Framework for Improved Health Equity in September 2019.

The framework is meant to ensure that all people in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts have equal opportunities for health, and it acknowledges that systemic racism “is a significant, modifiable and unjust barrier to health opportunities.”

“Recent events in Ontario have included public displays of racism, antisemitism, and discrimination, all detrimental to optimal health for all,” said the motion.

Board members unanimously endorsed the OPHA’s statement condemning displays of racism and discrimination during the trucker convoy protest without discussion during the meeting.

The resolution will be shared with all boards of health, the Association of Local Public Health Agencies, all members of parliament and provincial parliament, the OPHA, and the Association of Municipalities Ontario among other stakeholders.

The full motion can be viewed online at www.phsd.ca/about/board-health/.

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

dmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter: @SudburyStar

Colleen Romaniuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star