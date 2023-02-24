Sudbury's health board presses province on money for safe consumption site

With the province allegedly dragging its feet, the board of health for Public Health Sudbury and Districts says it will up its efforts to push the government to approve funding for the city's supervised consumption site.

Operated by RESEAU Access Network, the site opened on Energy Court near downtown last September with the goal to reduce preventable opioid-related overdoses and deaths, which have risen rapidly in recent years.

In its first four months, the site reported 296 visits, 348 consumptions, six non-fatal overdose events, two overdoses requiring naloxone, and one other medical emergency. It has also made 36 referrals to services within the site and 19 referrals to offsite service providers.

Despite its early potential, it has yet to receive full support from the province.

In August 2021, the Community Drug Strategy, which includes Public Health, submitted a request for provincial funding to support the site. But a year and a half later, the application is still pending.

"The application to the province is for approval as a consumption and treatment services site, which is the Ontario term, and also for funding at the same time," said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Greater Sudbury's medical officer of health.

In its first meeting of 2023, held last week, the board unanimously passed a motion to urge the province to address the funding request.

"This is really looking for to the board for support and advocacy to call the question again, sounding the alarm on the increasing intensity of the issues here locally and the need for this to be approved and funded by the province," she said.

The vote also re-affirms a previous motion approved in 2021, which sounded the alarm on the growing opioid crisis in the region. At the time, Sudbury led the province in overdose deaths for both 2019 and 2020.

According to Sutcliffe, the crisis has intensified since that motion was passed.

Now, Sudbury ranks second among all 34 Ontario health units. In 2022, Sudbury saw a mortality rate of 63.8 per 100,000 population, nearly three times the provincial rate of 22.4 per 100,000.

Story continues

In total, 131 individuals died of suspected drug poisoning last year. That's up from 102 deaths reported in 2021.

In her briefing note for the board, Sutcliffe said the funding from the province was needed to improve the quality of services, but also relieve the financial burden on the city.

Because of delayed approval, the City of Greater Sudbury agreed to provide funding to RESEAU Access Network to open the site, which has an annual operating budget of almost $1.1 million.

Sutcliffe added that the temporary municipal funds, combined with the outstanding provincial application, make the future of the site and its services uncertain.

In a question to Sutcliffe, new board member Mike Parent, Greater Sudbury's new Ward 5 councillor, asked whether the board had made previous pleas to the province regarding funding for the site.

"I've been paying attention even before elected to the council and we're not receiving any correspondence suggesting we may or may not get this funding," he said. "Almost like (it's falling) on deaf ears. I'm trying to understand what it's going to take to get at least a response from them."

While the application was received, there have been no substantive updates from the province, he was told.

"This would be the first explicit board of health motion advocacy for funding," said Sutcliffe. "We have followed through the regular channels, submitting the application, knocking at the door of my counterparts at the provincial level.

"In terms of the board saying, 'Hello, this has been submitted in August,' this would be the first time that the board has explicitly done this about this issue."

Board chair Rene Lapierre added that two letters have been sent at the provincial level regarding the opioid crisis and to urge the ministry to act on requests from municipalities seeking money to address the problem.

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

mjensen@postmedia.com

Twitter: @mia_rjensen

Mia Jensen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star