Sudbury nurses say better pay, better staffing leads to better care

Despite the cold weather and blowing snow, more than 100 supporters showed up to the picket line outside of Health Sciences North on Thursday as part of a province-wide protest to push for higher wages for nurses.

Local members of the Ontario Nurses' Association were joined by dozens of supporters from other unions and bargaining units in Sudbury.

The event organized by ONA was meant to highlight the demands of nurses as they bargain for a new contract with the Ontario Hospital Association.

Kelly Latimer, coordinator bargaining unit president for ONA Local 013, said the province-wide protest allowed nurses to make their position clear to the public.

"We just want to make sure that people get some respect," said Latimer. "If we can get better wages, better staffing ratios, that will produce better care for the patients. We want to bring awareness to the public that this is what's going on right now."

Latimer clarified that this was not a walkout or a protest. Instead, the nurses who participated came during their day off or an unpaid break. Retired members also joined the action.

"The turnout was really good," she said. "We've had a lot of support."

NDP MPP Jamie West joined the picket line outside of Queen's Park in Toronto. He said the protest was just the latest plea in the years-long effort by frontline healthcare workers to raise wages and address chronic understaffing.

"It's really to draw attention to the underfunding in healthcare and the disrespect, I think, for healthcare workers in general," he said.

In recent months, the conversation has started to shift. Last fall, the Ontario Court ruled that the Ford government's wage-capping Bill 124 was unconstitutional, allowing nurses to finally push for a significant raise. But with the province attempting to appeal the court's decision, such significant contract changes are not guaranteed.

"There are a lot of things in the bill that allowed hospitals and medical organizations to determine hours of work and deny vacation time," said West. "It really got at their collective bargaining rights. And so, justifiably, these workers want to have a real work-life balance. They want fair wages and to keep the buying power they had in the past."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, nurses have left the profession in droves, in large part due to burnout and stress related to staffing issues and inadequate wages.

"(The nurses) are happy to be together and happy the see the support of the community," he said. "But they're frustrated that they have to do this. Just imagine if you were told how important you were, how valuable you were, that you were a hero for what you were doing, yet being treated so badly. Everyone is having a hard time making ends meet."

He added the Conservative's push to expand funding to private healthcare providers was another obstacle nurses will have to face.

"It's the oldest playbook in the world," he said. "The government will underfund the organization. They'll say the only way we can fix this is to privatize it. But it doesn't work. At the end of the day, the private healthcare clinics, their pockets are going to be filled with money. You never see that money go back to the patients."

In response to a request for comment, Minister of Health spokesperson Hannah Jensen highlighted the 60,000 new nurses and 8,000 new doctors who registered to work in Ontario since the Ford government took office in 2018.

"Our all-hands-on-deck approach to transform our health care system and bolster our workforce will provide further connected, convenient care for all Ontarians," she wrote.

Jensen added the provincial government also launched a medical school expansion and made efforts to address barriers preventing internationally trained healthcare professionals to practise in the province.

She did not directly address ONA's protest or demands for wage increases.

