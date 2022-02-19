Sudbury’s health unit urges caution as Ontario's reopening plan move forward

·4 min read

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is reminding Sudbury-area residents to remain vigilant as the province cautiously eases COVID-19 restrictions.

“While these developments bring back a much-needed sense of normalcy, we must remember that it’s not yet quite the time to fully let our guard down,” the health unit said in its weekly update.

The update acknowledged the community has worked hard and sacrificed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

“It has been a long 23 months, but with the virus still circulating locally, practical person protective measures – like masking and staying home when ill – as part of our daily routines will keep us on this successful path,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe.

“To that end, we are excited to share that public health is moving ahead and planning for recovery.”

Over the course of the pandemic, most public health programs and services were temporarily paused so the agency could redirect staff to protect local communities from COVID-19.

The Public Health Sudbury & Districts and the COVID-19 Pandemic: From risk to recovery and resilience report highlights priorities for public health action and the “unmet needs” of the people the health unit serves.

“As we take these first steps toward recovery, we are signalling hope and a brighter future ahead,” said Sutcliffe.

“Public Health Sudbury and Districts is an active partner in the local recovery endeavor, and through collective efforts with partners, our commitment is to create and contribute to strong and resilient post-pandemic communities.”

Over the last seven days - end Wednesday - Public Health reported 460 new known cases and 646 resolved cases.

The health unit said it is likely most of the cases reported in the last week are the Omicron variant and it noted the numbers are likely an underestimate due to limited testing.

Positive rapid antigen test results associated with high-risk setting outbreaks are included in case counts.

Of the new cases, 370 reside in Greater Sudbury and 50 reside in the Manitoulin district. Additionally, 13 cases were reported in Sudbury north, 17 in Sudbury west, and 10 in Sudbury east.

Public Health reported 25 COVID-19 outbreaks from Feb. 10 to 16, including seven in congregate living settings, seven in long-term care homes, nine in hospitals, and one each in a retirement home and correctional facility.

There were also 14 resolved outbreaks resolved over the past week, including nine in hospitals, four in congregate living settings, and one in a long-term care home.

In addition, Public Health reported eight COVID-related deaths. The COVID-19 virus has contributed to the deaths of 103 people in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Provincial data indicate that between December 30, 2021, and January 28, 2022, the risk of an individual who is unvaccinated, or who only has one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, being admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 was 1.8 times that of someone with two doses and two times that of someone with three doses,” said the update.

“Further, their risk of being admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) was 2.7 times that of someone with two doses, and 4.3 times that of someone with three doses.”

On Feb. 15, there were 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at hospitals in Sudbury and districts, including 24 who were admitted due to COVID-19.

There were six patients in ICUs and three patients on a ventilator.

“To date, a total of 438,624 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered among residents in Sudbury and districts,” said the update.

“Thus far, 174,109 people have received their first dose of vaccine and 165,116 people have been fully vaccinated (with two doses).”

Additionally, 97,669 people have received a third dose, which represents 57.6 per cent of residents aged 18 and older. As of Feb. 16, 1,730 people in Sudbury and districts have received a fourth dose.

This includes vaccines administered by Public Health, First Nation and Indigenous communities, primary care partners, pharmacies and external authorities.

Overall, 84.8 per cent of the total population of the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts have received a first dose and 80.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Beginning on Friday, individuals 12 years of age and older are eligible to book an appointment to receive their booster dose about six months (or three months with informed consent) after receiving their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ontario moved to the next phase of its reopening plan on Feb. 17. Visit the Ontario government’s website for more information.

For regular updates about COVID-19 cases, testing, outbreaks and potential exposures, visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19/data.

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

dmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter: @SudburyStar

Colleen Romaniuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15

    BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Beijing Games: ___ ALPINE SKIING WOMEN'S DOWNHILL Corinne Suter, a 27-year-old Swiss skier who injured both of her legs early in the season, edged Italian Sofia Goggia by 0.16 seconds to win gold in the women's downhill. Goggia won silver and fellow Italian Nadia Delago won bronze 0.57 seconds behind Suter, who becomes the first woman since Lindsey Vonn to hold the Olympic and world championship titles in downhill at the same

  • Kamila Valieva's positive drug test blamed on grandpa's medicine

    The Kamila Valieva controversy continues to hang over the Beijing Games.

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Gu advances on busy day of freestyle at Olympics, Canada's Asselin moves into final

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried dumpling filled with chives and vermicelli noodles while she awaited her score in slopestyle qualifying. It came up. She had made it through to the final. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week. After opening with a mistake-f

  • Bobsledding's Meyers Taylor may retire after Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — She has raced on at least 15 different bobsled tracks in 11 countries. She’s had no fewer than 41 different teammates in her sleds. She possesses more Olympic medals than any bobsledder in U.S. history, with a chance at one more this weekend. She has become an advocate, fighting for equality for women in sports. And she became a wife and mother along the way. After 15 years as a bobsledder, Elana Meyers Taylor has done just about everything she wanted. And now, the finish line mig

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot wins second medal in Beijing with bronze in big air

    BEIJING — In a quiet moment after the podium ceremony, Chinese phenom Su Yiming told Canada's Max Parrot he'd been one of his idols for years. The Canadian had been a big reason why he'd worked so hard heading into the Beijing Olympics, Su told Parrot. In snowboarding's big air final at the Beijing Olympics, Parrot captured the bronze medal about a week after winning gold in slopestyle. But it was the 17-year-old Su who put on a clinic to clinch big air gold, landing front- and back-side 1800s o

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: N. Korea not at Games but diplomat remains

    BEIJING (AP) — As skaters and sledders vie for medals at the Beijing Olympics, another extraordinary event is quietly unfolding on nine acres in the city’s embassy district. Here, in rows of concrete beige buildings, hundreds of North Koreans are enduring perhaps the longest-running pandemic-enforced separation in the world. The Communist state has sealed off its borders so tightly that it has left its own ambassador to China stranded in Beijing. Ji Jae-Ryong, 79, has been apart from his family

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste