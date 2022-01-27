Sudbury’s health unit reports three more COVID-related deaths

Three new COVID-related deaths were confirmed in the area over the past two days, according to Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

Data posted to the health unit’s website said the deceased individuals resided in Greater Sudbury.

Public Health has reported 80 COVID-related deaths in its service area since the beginning of the pandemic, including 76 in Greater Sudbury and four in the Manitoulin district.

As of Wednesday, there were 66 admitted patients at hospitals in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts with confirmed cases of COVID-19. This represents an increase of nine cases since Tuesday.

Of the 66 patients with COVID-19, 29 were admitted because of the virus, and 37 were admitted for other reasons.

There are five admitted patients in intensive care units (ICUs) with COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts, including four admitted due to COVID-19 and one admitted for other reasons.

Public Health said there are also 62 patients under investigation for COVID-19 in hospitals in the region.

According to Health Sciences North’s (HSN) website, it has 56 admitted patients with COVID-19, including four in the ICU.

There are also 22 admitted patients under investigation for COVID-19 and 28 past positives who are still being cared for in hospital, including two in the ICU.

The health unit reported 215 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days among individuals associated with high-risk settings, including 184 in Greater Sudbury, 16 in the Sudbury district, and 15 in the Manitoulin district.

“As of December 31, 2021, eligibility for publicly funded PCR testing is limited to people who are associated with highest risk settings or who are at high risk of severe health outcomes if they become infected,” said the health unit’s website.

“Therefore, counts of new and active cases underestimate the true number of people with COVID-19 in Sudbury and districts.”

There are 718 active known cases of COVID-19 in the region, including 624 in Greater Sudbury, 38 in the Sudbury district, and 56 in the Manitoulin district.

Public Health has reported 8,970 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic; 5,712 of those cases were reported before Dec. 31 and 3,259 were reported in January.

The health unit declared two new COVID-19 outbreaks at Community Living Greater Sudbury – Grandview and “Adult Enrichment Centre Noble – House on Jan. 25.

Outbreaks previously declared at the Elizabeth Centre, Sudbury Developmental Services (Cedar), Golden Years Retirement Home, and the third floor of St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre’s Clarion site have been resolved.

Public Health is monitoring 22 active COVID-19 outbreaks in its service area, including six in long-term care facilities, 11 in congregate livings settings, and one in a retirement home.

There are also a number of COVID-19 outbreaks in hospital settings. According to HSN’s website, the hospital is monitoring outbreaks in the following units:

- 4 South (declared Jan. 3).

- 6 North (declared Jan. 8).

- 5 South (declared Jan. 14).

- Addiction Medicine Unit/Daffodil Lodge (declared Jan. 21).

- 4 North (declared Jan. 21).

- 6 South (declared Jan. 21).

- 7 North (declared Jan. 22).

Public health has performed 375,252 COVID-19 tests as of Jan. 24.

In partnership with First Nations and primary care providers, the health unit has administered 417,703 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 88,991 booster doses.

This means that 52.5 per cent of Sudbury and districts residents aged 18 and older have received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination coverage rates per age group in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts are as follows:

- 88.1 per cent of residents aged five and older have received a first dose.

- 82.2 per cent of residents aged five and older are fully vaccinated.

- 91.1 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received a first dose.

- 88.2 per cent of residents aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The health unit’s website said that 84.2 per cent of the total population in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts have received a first dose and 78.5 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.

For more information, visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19/data.

Ontario reported 608 people in intensive care with COVID-19 and 4,016 people hospitalized with the virus.

The intensive care figures are down slightly from the 626 people in ICU reported Tuesday, while hospitalizations rose slightly from the 4,008 reported Tuesday.

There were 89 more virus-related deaths, which the province said occurred over the past three weeks, and another three deaths recorded that happened more than a month ago.

There were also 5,368 new virus cases reported, but Public Health Ontario has said the real case count is likely higher because of changes to the province’s testing policy.

Fifty-seven per cent of the province’s long-term care homes were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks as of Wednesday.

Ontario isn’t reporting data on COVID-19 cases in schools, but 195 schools reported more than 30 per cent of students and staff absent on Tuesday and four schools were closed.

- with files from Canadian Press

Colleen Romaniuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star

