Sudbury’s health unit ready to impose its own COVID-19 restrictions if necessary

The Ontario government recently announced a decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions sooner than anticipated, but Sudbury’s health unit is still urging residents to remain cautious.

A spokesperson for Public Health Sudbury and Districts said the health unit will continue to monitor the situation locally, and additional restrictions could be imposed if they are deemed necessary.

That’s why Burgess Hawkins, a manager in the health protection division, said that the “personal choices” of residents when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be vital in the coming weeks.

As capacity limits at restaurants and gyms are lifted and Ontario looks towards ending proof of vaccination requirements, the health unit continues to recommend getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and practising public health measures such as masking and social distancing.

“I can’t foresee the future, but the provincial indicators are dropping – including hospitalization levels and the number of people in intensive care units,” said Hawkins when asked about whether the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end.

“At the moment, there appears to be a drop in the level of COVID-19 in general both within the province and locally in the health unit’s service area.”

Hawkins said the province made the decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions “based on the data that’s out there.”

“That decision is made based on what the advisory panels are determining based on the risk level and what’s happening with the virus. In our care, we will continue to watch our local indicators,” he said.

“If there’s something that needs to be done where we feel that additional restrictions will be needed in the future, then our Medical Officer of Health has the ability to implement those through a Letter of Instruction or a Section 22 Order.”

On Feb. 17, the Ontario government implemented the first step of its reopening plan.

Social gathering limits increased to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors, and organized events are now allowed to host 50 people indoors with no outdoor limit.

Capacity limits were also lifted in certain indoor public spaces that require proof of vaccination, including food and drink establishments (without dance facilities), gyms, cinemas, meeting and event spaces, and gaming establishments like casinos.

The seating capacity at sporting events, concert venues, and theatres was capped at 50 per cent, and nightclubs and restaurants where there is dancing are capped at 25 per cent.

There is no limit on capacity at indoor weddings, funerals, or religious services, rites or ceremonies if the location opts in to proof of vaccination requirements.

If they don’t, the capacity is limited to the number of people who can maintain a two-metre distance.

Youth aged 12 to 17 also became eligible to receive booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

The Ford government also said that it could ease proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirements at many settings as soon as March 1.

Hawkins said that as the province moves towards reopening and recovery, it’s important to keep in mind how certain public health measures have had a positive impact on communities.

“Take masking, for example. We may get to the point where the mask requirement is no longer there, but masks still provide protection,” he said.

“The health unit will still agree with mask use because we have seen its impact not only with COVID-19, but also with other numbers for last year.”

He said that case numbers for flu and colds saw a marked decrease in 2021 in part due to the public health measures in place due to COVID-19.

“We know the vaccine has no impact on those numbers because these are different diseases. It’s because people were wearing masks and washing their hands,” he said.

“We will still be promoting general public health measures.”

Public Health will also be providing support to businesses and continuing to encourage practices like enhanced cleaning and disinfecting and asking employees to stay home if they are sick.

“Most of these things are not new. People just became more aware of them during the pandemic, but we’ve been encouraging things like hand washing forever,” said Hawkins.

“Because of the pandemic, we now know that these practices have a direct impact on disease.”

Public Health Sudbury on Thursday released its COVID-19 pandemic recovery plan.

The plan highlights the agency’s top priorities for recovery, including reinstating many of the programs and services that were temporarily paused as it focused its efforts on pandemic response.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe said in a board meeting that about 80 per cent of the health unit’s resources were redirected over the past two years to control the pandemic, resulting in a substantial backlog.

The health unit plans to focus on areas where it can help those disproportionately affected by the pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are still going to continue the vaccination programs moving forward, but we are also starting to look at ways to get the health unit going again,” said Hawkins.

“It’s not whether we are doing one or the other – we’re trying to do both. I don’t think we will be 100 per cent operational by March, but we are in the planning stages at this point.”

Public Health continues to urge residents to get their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine if they are eligible and to make personal decisions that will keep COVID-19 case counts down.

“What we don’t want to see is the numbers going back up. If you think about last September, the indicators were way down. A lot of people thought we’d beaten this thing,” said Hawkins.

“Then the numbers went through the roof, and that was before Omicron. Health measures will be extremely important to ensure the numbers don’t swing back up again. Nobody wants to see that.”

