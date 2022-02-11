Sudbury’s health unit eases extra COVID-19 restrictions it had imposed

·4 min read

Now that COVID-19 rates in the Sudbury area are similar to the rest of Ontario, the health unit is easing up on additional public health measures it imposed to limit the spread of the virus.

As a result, Public Health Sudbury and Districts has rescinded the Letter of Instruction imposing restrictions on businesses and organizations that went beyond those put in place by the provincial government.

This means the health unit will no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at personal care services, facilities for sports and recreational fitness activities, photography studios, and boat tours.

However, all local settings must continue to comply with regulations set out by the Ontario government under the Reopening Act.

“I think it's just important for everyone to understand that there are still significant requirements under the rules for Step 3 that apply to all businesses, organizations, workplaces, and individuals,” said Jonathan Groulx, a manager in health protection at Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

“To think that these things are no longer being required would be incorrect. It is important that these rules stay in place because we still want to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep hospitalization rates as low as we possibly can.”

Step 3 regulations include proof of vaccination in certain settings, capacity limits, and physical distancing requirements.

Indoor sports and recreational facilities must continue to ask for proof of vaccination.

At the same time, local personal care services, photography studios, and boat tours can choose to opt in to proof of vaccination requirements to allow more people in.

“The key message here is that there are no longer additional local restrictions in place,” Groulx said. “All businesses, organizations, and other settings are instructed to follow the Step 3 rules as laid out by the province.”

Proof of vaccination is still mandatory in a number of settings, including food and drink establishments, meeting and event spaces, places where commercial film and television productions occur, and indoor sports and recreational facilities.

For a full list of settings that require proof of vaccination, visit the Ontario government’s website.

Certain businesses and organizations are also allowed to “opt in” to proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirements under Step 3 of the Reopening Act.

“When they opt in, they don’t have to follow physical distancing rules for individuals entering the facility,” said Groulx.

“If they opt out, then they would have to follow those physical distancing rules of two metres between individuals, which would limit their capacity.”

Groulx added the settings that choose to opt in must continue to follow any capacity limits the provincial government has set out.

“This means that all settings must continue to operate at 50 per cent capacity whether they opt in or out,” he said.

These rules apply to:

• real estate agencies and open houses;

• personal care services;

• indoor recreational amenities;

• outdoor recreational amenities, in respect of indoor clubhouses;

• photography studios and services, in respect of indoor areas;

• museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens, and similar attractions, in respect of indoor areas;

• amusement parks, in respect of indoor areas;

• fairs, rural exhibitions, festivals, and similar events, in respect of indoor areas;

• businesses that provide tour and guide services, including guided hunting trips, tastings and tours for wineries, breweries and distilleries, fishing charters, trail riding tours, walking tours, and bicycle tours, in respect of indoor areas;

• businesses that provide boat tours;

• marinas, boating clubs, and other organizations that maintain docking facilities for members or patrons, in respect of indoor areas.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, the Medical Officer of Health for the region, last month imposed restrictions that went beyond those mandated by the provincial government.

Dr. Sutcliffe issued the Letter of Instruction in response to surging local COVID-19 case counts that were much higher than the rest of the province.

Now that the letter has been rescinded, businesses and organizations do not have to follow any additional measures on top of what the province has mandate.

“In response to key public health and health care indicators starting to show signs of improvement, the government of Ontario eased COVID-19 public health measures effective Jan. 31,” Penny Sutcliffe said in a letter posted to the health unit’s website.

“In comparison with the province, Public Health Sudbury and Districts is no longer experiencing marked differences in key COVID-19 metrics and trends.”

Dr. Sutcliffe, though, emphasized the Sudbury area is still experiencing “widespread circulation of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.”

This has resulted in elevated hospitalization rates, outbreaks in high-risk settings, case and test positivity rates, and deaths due to COVID-19.

“The protection provided by public health measures and high vaccination rates remains critically important,” said Sutcliffe. “As our local COVID-19 trends now align with those of the province, I have determined that our public health measures should also generally align with those in force across Ontario.”

Public Health said it would continue to work closely with local businesses, which should visit bit.ly/3HKfLom for more information on what is required under Step 3 of the province’s Reopening Act.

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

dmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter: @SudburyStar

Colleen Romaniuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star

